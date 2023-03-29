Best characters for two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 3.6

Genshin Impact's 3.6 update is set to introduce two new artifact sets for players to collect and use in battle. The Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha’s Glow sets offer unique bonuses that can greatly enhance a character's effectiveness in combat. Here is a quick overview of these new artifacts:

Nymph's Dream: Tons of Hydro DMG Bonus & ATK buffs

Tons of Hydro DMG Bonus & ATK buffs Vourukasha’s Glow: Increase HP%, Elemental Skill, and Burst DMG.

With so many characters in Genshin Impact, players will want to know which ones work best with these artifacts.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Best characters for Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha’s Glow sets

Latest leaks have revealed that Genshin Impact 3.6 will add two new artifacts for players to farm. With new characters scheduled to debut, one can assume the new artifact sets to be tailor-made for them; however, the leaked bonus effects show more potential, suggesting that players might consider this for other characters as well.

Nymph's Dream

Here are the set bonus effects as mentioned in the recent leaks:

2-Piece Set Bonus: Increase Hydro DMG Bonus by 15%

Increase Hydro DMG Bonus by 15% 4-Piece Set Bonus: When Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, or Elemental Bursts hit an opponent, one stack of Mirrored Nymph is triggered for eight seconds. By gaining one, two, three, or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will increase by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG bonus increase by 4%/9%/15%. All Mirrored Nymph stacks exist independently.

Characters who can use Nymph's Dream (Image via HoYoverse)

As players can already see, Nymph's Dream has tons of Hydro buffs. Hence, it will be highly beneficial for Hydro characters who perform as damage dealers. Here are the best characters that can take advantage of this artifact set:

Childe/ Tartaglia

Kamisato Ayato

Xingqiu

Tartaglia, Ayato, and Xingqiu can exploit the 4-piece bonus effects of Nymph's Dream. These three units are well known for their rapid Hydro application and can easily gain three stacks of Mirror Nymphs to reach maximum damage potential in Genshin Impact.

Vourukasha’s Glow

Here are the set bonus effects revealed by credible leakers:

2-Piece Set Bonus: Increase HP by 20%

Increase HP by 20% 4-Piece Set Bonus: increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 10%. After the equipping character takes damage, then the damage bonus will increase by 80% for five seconds. This effect increase can have five stacks. The duration of each is counted independently and can be triggered when the equipping character is off-the-field.

Best characters to use Vourukasha’s Glow (Image via HoYoverse)

This artifact set also provides tons of value to characters who require tons of HP or offer off-field support. Here are some characters that can equip this in Genshin Impact 3.6:

Dehya (4-piece)

Nilou (2-piece)

Kokomi (2-piece)

Yelan (2-piece)

Currently, Dehya is the only character benefitting from the 4-piece set bonus effects of Vourukasha’s Glow. As a tanker who can absorb damage for teammates, she can also increase her damage as a Sub-DPS and off-field support. Meanwhile, other characters such as Nilou, Kokomi, and Yelan can use the 2-piece set for the increased HP.

Poll : 0 votes