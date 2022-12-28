Best Ayato builds in Genshin Impact: Artifacts and weapons for DPS and Support role

Genshin Impact version 3.3 update has released the Phase II banners with Kamisato Ayato back for his first rerun. The Inazuman 5-Star Hydro character is now available with his signature weapon.

Since his debut, he has been well-known for his rapid Hydro application to enemies with both of his abilities. The head of the Kamisato clan is a versatile DPS unit that can be played on and off the field depending on the player's team preference.

In the current version, players can use different builds using the best artifact sets and weapons available in Genshin Impact. Mentioned below are the best Ayato builds for different roles:

Genshin Impact: Best Ayato builds for DPS and Support in version 3.3 update

The head of the Kamisato Clan and Ayaka's sister, Kamisato Ayato, is well-known for his diplomacy and grace. He is a 5-star Hydro unit in Genshin Impact with a versatile kit that allows players to use him as an on-field and off-field DPS unit. He can also take on the role of Support with his rapid Hydro application to trigger reactions that deal explosive damage numbers.

Players will use him primarily as a DPS unit where his best builds will focus more on his personal damage. Given below are the best artifacts and weapons for the best DPS builds:

Best DPS artifact sets to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best artifacts to use when building Kamisato Ayato as the main damage dealer:

Heart of Depth (4-piece)

Gladiator's Finale (4-piece)

Echoes of an Offering (4-piece)

Heart of Depth (HoD) is one of the strongest and most consistent damage dealing sets to be used when using Kamisato Ayato as a DPS unit. The Gladiator's Finale is similar to the 4-Piece HoD. Both of these sets can be farmed from artifact strongboxes so players have the freedom to choose the one they prefer for their character.

The 4-Piece Echoes of an Offering is the best-in-slot set to be used if players consistently get a good ping in Genshin Impact. With a good ping, this artifact set performs exceptionally better than the aforementioned artifacts.

Best DPS swords to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can refer to this list for the best weapons to use in Kamisato Ayato's DPS build:

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Primordial Jade Cutter

Mistsplitter Reforged

Black Sword (Battlepass)

Lion's Roar

Cursed Blade (F2P)

Amenoma Kageuchi (F2P)

For DPS builds, players should prioritize weapons with Crit Rate or DMG secondary stats. It's also possible to use ATK% weapons if players already have enough Crit stats from their artifacts.

Best support artifact sets to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best artifacts to use when building Kamisato Ayato as a Support unit for Genshin Impact teams:

Emblem of Severed Fate (4-piece)

Thundering Fury (4-piece)

Blizzard Strayer (4-piece)

Ayato relies on his Elemental Burst when played as a Support. Hence, players can take advantage of the 4-Piece Emblem set to build enough ER% on him to consistently cast his high 80 energy cost burst. Thundering Fury is recommended on Support Ayato on electro-charged teams, while Blizzard Strayer set on him will increase his Cryo teammates.

Best Support swords to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can refer to the list below for the best weapons to use in their Kamisato Ayato's Support build:

Skyward Blade

Festering Desire

Favonius Sword

Sapwood Blade (F2P)

Amenoma Kageuchi (F2P)

Ayato will need weapons with ER% or ATK% secondary stats when supporting party members from the sidelines.

Overall, Genshin Impact offers a deep and engaging customization system that allows players to tailor their characters to their specific needs and preferences. Whether you are a newcomer to the game or a seasoned veteran, there is always room to optimize and improve your character's build to better suit your playstyle.

Poll : 0 votes