How to uninstall Genshin Impact voice-over languages to reduce game size

Genshin Impact is a popular open-world action role-playing game known for its beautiful graphics and engaging gameplay. However, the game can take up a significant amount of storage space on your device, especially if you have downloaded multiple languages for the game's voice-overs.

If you are running out of space on your device (PC and mobile) and want to reduce the size of Genshin Impact, one easy option is to uninstall some of the game's voice-over languages.

This article will outline step-by-step instructions on uninstalling the voice-over languages for Genshin Impact and freeing up some space on your device.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Guide to uninstall voice-over languages to reduce game size

Genshin Impact is a popular open-world action role-playing game known for its immersive gameplay and beautiful graphics. One of the features that sets the game apart from others is its extensive support for multiple languages. In addition to the option to change the language of the game's text and menus, it also offers voice-over language packs for all the characters.

Nifty feature to have for a global audience (Image via HoYoverse)

These language packs allow players to experience the game's story and dialog in their preferred language, adding an extra level of immersion and accessibility to the game. Currently, Genshin Impact offers voice-over language packs in the following:

English

Japanese

Korean

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

French

German

Russian

Spanish

However, having multiple voice-over language packs can take up a lot of space on your device. Additionally, having multiple voice-over packs also increases the package size of the pre-installation and version update.

Step-by-Step process to uninstall the voice-over files in Genshin Impact

Use this feature to get tons of free space (Image via HoYoverse)

Officials developed a feature in the patch 1.5 update that would allow players to uninstall unnecessary voice-over files. Players can easily remove the voice-over packs from their in-game settings. To remove language packs, access the "Manage Voice-Over Files" option through the in-game settings. Here are the steps on how to do it:

Open Paimon's Menu and go to in-game settings

Go to Language options

Look for "Manage Voice-Over Files"

Select the voice-over packs and click on Uninstall

Confirm that you want to uninstall the selected voice-over files

Confirm your choice to complete the uninstall process (Image via HoYoverse)

These voiceover packs vary in size depending on what device you use to play the game. PC and console users can wipe up to eight to nine GB of data for each voice-over file they uninstall. On the other hand, mobile users have more compact voice-over files, so they can wipe between three to four GB of data from the game to clear space on their device.

Nevertheless, the developers have done a great job optimizing the game, including load times and in-game resource loading. With the new patch 3.4 update, leaks have already shared new Quality-of-Life changes coming into the game.

Hopefully, the developers will continue adding new features and updates to make it easier for players to enjoy the game.

