How to reduce Genshin Impact file size by deleting voice-over language

Genshin Impact has become a popular game since its release last year and now holds the award for the best mobile game in 2021. With each update, new content is being added and the size of the game is growing significantly.

This is why many users are facing storage problems. Fortunately, the developers came up with a solution in update 1.5.

This article delves into a feature introduced by Genshin Impact 1.5 to help reduce the size of game files by deleting voice-over language.

Genshin Impact: Delete voice-over language to reduce the file size

In-game setting to delete voice-over language to reduce the file size (Image via Genshin Impact)

Voice-over languages are an additional feature that lets players experience the game in different languages including English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. Several NPCs are spread throughout Tevyat along with 30+ playable characters and tons of quests with dialogs.

Having all the voice-over language packs on your device can take up a lot of unnecessary space if players are not using this feature.

Several players requested that the developers come up with a solution, which they did. After the 1.5 update, players can use a special feature that allows removing unnecessary voice-over files.

Players can simply delete the voice-over packs through the in-game settings. To delete the voice-pack, visit the in-game settings and go to language settings. On this page, you will find the “Manage voice-over language” option located at the bottom right of the settings.

The Manage Voice-Over Files option displays all the voice packs that have been downloaded in the game. From this menu, players can delete unwanted audio files.

These voice-over packs will vary in size, but players can clear up to 4GB of data from the game using this method. It is worth pointing out that this method is the same for both PC, console, and mobile users.

Having said that, HoYoverse developers have done a great job so far in optimizing the game, whether it comes to loading times or loading resources in the game. The developers are adding new features and quality of life updates, making it easier for travelers to enjoy their time in Genshin Impact and hopefully they keep doing so in the upcoming updates as well.

