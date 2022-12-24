All upcoming Genshin Impact characters after Wanderer banner

Genshin Impact developers have revealed the banner order for the second half of the patch 3.3 update. The current ones featuring Wanderer and Arataki Itto will be swapped for the new rerun banners in a few days. Many players in the community look forward to all the characters that will be featured in the upcoming patches. They will present a great opportunity for those who want to acquire new and old entities by spending Primogems.

The community is already aware of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato's rerun banners dropping on December 27, 2022. However, officials have also confirmed the characters that will debut in future patches. Here is everything players need to know about the entities coming after Wanderer in Genshin Impact.

List of all upcoming Genshin Impact characters that players should consider pulling

The Genshin Impact 3.3 update is ready to see its second phase of character event-wish banners in a few days. Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will return to the event-wish banners. Both of them are great five-star characters from Inazuma that can deal tons of damage when used with the right build and teams.

The developers have announced that these rerun banners will drop on December 27, 2022, and will be available until the end of the patch 3.3 update. Hence, players will have until January 17 to summon either or both of those characters.

Leaks reveal patch 3.4 banners may feature old and new DPS units

Genshin Impact is set to start the new year with its upcoming 3.4 update, which will feature tons of Liyue characters. Leaks have revealed that the patch 3.4 banner will feature two new and three rerun characters for players to choose from.

The new entities in question are Alhaitham and Yaoyao. Both of these are Dendro units and were officially revealed in the recent drip marketing post made by the developers.

Alhaitham has been confirmed to be a five-star character by officials and has appeared many times in Sumeru's Archon Quest. Leaks have already revealed all his abilities, and he's currently being compared to Keqing due to similarities in their attack patterns. Yaoyao, on the other hand, is going to be a new four-star character that players have been waiting for almost two years now. The new four-star entity has been leaked to be a Dendro healer and will use polearm weapons.

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

Genshin Impact celebrates every new year with its own in-game flagship event called the Lantern Rites. During it, it is standard practice for the developers to launch a new Liyue character (Yaoyao in this case) and reruns of other old entities from the same region, such as Hu Tao, Xiao, Yelan, etc.

Credible sources have confirmed through their leaks that in the upcoming Lantern Rites in Genshin Impact 3.4, players will see three figures from the same area return with their rerun banners. Here are the ones suggested by reliable sources:

Xiao (Phase I)

Hu Tao (Phase II)

Yelan (Phase II)

Xiao's rerun will appear alongside Alhaitham's debut banner in the first phase of the event-wish banners. In the second phase, they will feature Hu Tao and Yelan. Many fans will be happy to finally see Hu Tao return after being unable to be summoned for 400 days since her last appearance in Genshin Impact.

