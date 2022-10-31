Genshin Impact 3.2 pre-installation size and update download guide for PC and Mobile

Genshin Impact version 3.2 is just around the corner, and the developers have decided to release the pre-installation function for Travelers. With this feature, the game will download some of the next version resources in advance, speeding up the download progress after the maintenance update and saving time.

The pre-installation function is only available for PC and Mobile players, excluding PS4 and PS5 from using the feature. This article will guide Travelers to use the said function and download the new resources in Genshin Impact version 3.2.

How to use the pre-installation function on PC for Genshin Impact version 3.2

Update the Launcher first before using the pre-installation function (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting on October 31, Genshin Impact players can access the pre-installation function in their game. For PC players, the first step they need to take is to update their Genshin Impact launcher.

Click on the cloud button to start downloading (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Launcher is completely updated, there will be a 'Game Pre-Installation' button on the left side of the Launch button. Click on the said button to download the latest game resources.

Keep in mind that Travelers can still play the game normally if they decide to start the pre-installation function. However, since the download will take up a certain amount of network data, players must ensure a good network connection before beginning the process.

Pre-Install Resource Package for version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

As seen in the image above, the Pre-Install Resource Package is 7.79 GB in size, while the Disk space required for unzipping is 16.22 GB. With such a huge space requirement, players must ensure their device has sufficient disk space, or they might experience lagging.

How to use the pre-installation function in Mobile for Genshin Impact version 3.2

There are two methods Travelers can use when using the pre-installation function on their Mobile.

Tap the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' at the bottom left corner (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first method, Travelers can open the Genshin Impact game until they reach the login screen. There will be a 'Pre-Install Resource Package' in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Tap on the icon to begin pre-installing the update resources.

Pre-Install Resource Package from Setting (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method is by opening the Settings in the Genshin Impact game. Starting with the Paimon Menu, open Settings and go to Resources. Inside the tab, there will be a 'Pre-Install Resource Package' under the Other category.

Pre-installation size for mobile users (Image via HoYoverse)

The space needed for mobile players is far lower than for PC players. The Resource Package Size is only 2.61 GB based on the image above. However, they still need sufficient space before the download progress starts.

Remember that once the pre-installation function has started, mobile players will be unable to play the game. Make sure to complete any Domains or other challenges they want to finish first before beginning the process.

Travelers are highly recommended to take advantage of the pre-installation function as it can speed up the update progress of the Launcher when version 3.2 is available.

