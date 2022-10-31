5 iconic characters voiced by Kimberly Anne Campbell, VA of Nahida from Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Nahida is voiced by Kimberly Anne Campbell, a voice actress who has had some incredible roles. Fans will recognize her from a variety of well-known anime like Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, and Sword Art Online: Progressive.

Campbell has performed in a wide variety of shows, showcasing a wide range of character types, including some very iconic characters. Fans can find a list of some of the most iconic roles voiced by the actress in this article.

Exploring Kimberly Anne Campbell's 5 iconic roles apart from Nahida in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.2 will herald the launch of Nahida, one of the game's most popular characters, and Sumeru's powerful Dendro Archon. Her fans can point to her stellar voice acting as a reason for her popularity.

Kimberly Anne Campbell is known for a variety of anime, with some iconic roles in many of them. Here are five of her best roles outside of Genshin Impact:

1) Dawn in Pokemon Masters

Dawn is one of Pokemon's most popular protagonists, and her role in the Pokemon Masters game is performed by Kimberly Anne Campbell.

Players can hear her voicelines in battle, and her performance is great, showing off Dawn's unique personality in her voicelines. Fans will definitely want to try out Pokemon Masters to see more of this version of the character.

2) Typhon from Re:Zero

Typhon is a character who appears in the second season of the Re:Zero anime, and is one who has many fans despite her short appearances. Given her interactions with the series' main protagonist, she is a character who holds a lot of importance to the story.

Kimberly Anne Campbell voiced the character in the show's dub. Typhon's role is closest to Genshin Impact's Nahida, and fans can check it out above.

3) Federica Rosenfort from 86

Federica is a character in the anime 86, and brings a unique childish personality to the cast. Her performance in the English dub matches the high energy brought forth in the original Japanese version, and fans will definitely appreciate the quality acting performance in the dubbed version of the anime.

Kimberly Anne Campbell shows off a wide range of emotions with this character, and given the dark nature of the show, her talents are definitely well-showcased.

4) Argo from Sword Art Online: Progressive

Kimberly Anne Campbell provides the voice of Argo in Sword Art Online: Progressive, bringing a great performance to this supporting character. Argo plays a pretty big role in the Progressive film as a beta tester who sells information to other players. She also spends some time with the film's main characters, giving time for her great voice performance to shine through.

Fans of Sword Art Online will want to give these movies a try as their unique take on the series' story is definitely worth watching.

5) Nagatoro from Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

This is one of Kimberly Anne Campbell's most iconic roles, and is a character that many anime fans will recognize. She belongs to Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, an anime in which the series' protagonist is constantly toyed with by a girl named Nagatoro.

Over the course of the series, these two characters spend plenty of time together, allowing Nagatoro to take the lead as the secondary protagonist. This gives Kimberly Anne Campbell plenty of time to show off some stellar voice work, bringing life to this popular role. Fans of Genshin Impact will definitely want to check out this anime if they want to hear more from this voice actress.

