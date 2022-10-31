Genshin Impact Nahida banner release time, 4-star characters, and weapons in 3.2 update

Genshin Impact's new characters and weapon banners will be available in a few days, and Travelers will be able to wish for Nahida and Yoimiya. The next maintenance update is set to occur on November 2, bringing tons of new events for players to enjoy.

A recent announcement from the developer revealed the full roster of characters and weapons that will be added to the next event banner. The information given will help players decide whether they want to wish on the said banner or not.

Nahida and Yoimiya banner release time in Genshin Impact 3.2

The event wishes "The Moongrass' Enlightenment," "Tapestry of Golden Flames," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.2 update on November 2!



Nahida and Yoimiya are the 5-star characters that will be featured in the upcoming character banners of Genshin Impact 3.2. The event wishes will begin after the version 3.2 maintenance update is completed, which is on November 2 at 11 am (UTC+8). The banner will stay in the game for two weeks until November 18 at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Apart from Nahida and Yoimiya, there will be three other characters that will receive massive drop rate boosts, but all of them are 4-stars:

Razor (Electro) Noelle (Geo) Bannett (Pyro)

Out of all the units above, the event-exclusive characters (Nahida and Yoimiya) will not be available in the standard wish Wanderlust Invocation after the banner ends. So this is a rare chance for Travelers to wish for either of those two characters.

The new Dendro character in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the new 5-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact and has been introduced as a supporting character in a Dendro-focused team. Considering her position as the Dendro Archon in the game, players can have high expectations that she will exceed other Dendro characters in the current version.

On the other hand, Yoimiya is a pure Pyro DPS and is hardly utilized as a supporting character because of her lack of supporting skills. Yoimiya is a great option if Travelers need a Pyro character, especially against a single enemy (boss).

Weapon banner in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.2

The next weapon banner in Genshin Impact version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The new weapon banner in version 3.2 will also begin simultaneously alongside the character banners. The featured 5-star weapons are A Thousand Floating Dreams (Catalyst) and Thundering Pulse (Bow).

During the event wish, the following 4-star weapons will also gain a huge drop-rate boost:

The Flute (Sword) Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore) Favonius Lance (Polearm) The Widsith (Catalyst) Rust (Bow)

All the mentioned weapons are quite mediocre, with the exception of Rust, which is a 4-star bow that can be used on DPS characters such as Yoimiya and Childe. The passive skill can be even better at higher refinement ranks.

The new 5-star catalyst that focuses on Elemental Mastery (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a 5-star catalyst that is Nahida's signature weapon. With Elemental Mastery as its secondary stat, players can stack lots of EM in the wielder. Meanwhile, the Thundering Pulse (Bow) is the best-in-slot for Yoimiya. However, due to the high Crit Damage numbers from this bow, it is basically one of the best weapons for any DPS archer.

The new character and weapon banners will certainly be a worthy one for Genshin Impact players, allowing them to stockpile their Primogems. After all, Nahida and her signature weapon will surely bring a huge change to Dendro team compositions in the game.

