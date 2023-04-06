Best characters for Vourukasha's Glow artifact set in Genshin Impact

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 version update brings two fresh artifact sets for players, the Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha’s Glow sets, which provide distinct advantages that can significantly boost a character's performance in combat.

Each of the two artifacts set will have benefits catering to certain characters and teams. In this article, we will focus on Vourukasha’s Glow set and provide recommendations on which characters are best equipped to use it effectively in Genshin Impact.

Dehya and other characters suitable for the Vourukasha’s Glow in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has revealed the details of the upcoming Vourukasha’s Glow set in the livestream for v3.6. While the two-piece set gives a 20% HP boost, the four-piece set increases damage dealt with Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst by 10%.

Additionally, if the character with the set takes damage, the damage bonus mentioned above will be further boosted by 80% of the previous one for five seconds. This increase can occur up to five times, and each stack's duration is measured independently.

1) Dehya

Dehya in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya is the best character for Vourukasha's Glow artifact set right now and can take advantage of the bonus effects. Dehya is capable of functioning as a tanker, shielding her teammates from harm, and as a sub-damage dealer and off-field support, boosting her damage output.

Her Elemental Skill, Molten Inferno, can benefit from both the two-piece and four-piece artifact set. Dehya generates a field with AoE Pyro damage based on her ATK and HP. This buff will come into effect when an opponent within the Pyro field takes DMG. This is excellent for the four-piece artifact passive that stacks up damage bonuses alongside the Skill buff.

2) Nilou

Nilou (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou is a Hydro support character in Genshin Impact who has gained popularity for her role in Dendro teams. Her ascension passives grant her the ability to perform Bloom reactions efficiently with great damage.

Further, it grants her a buff DMG of up to 400% for every 1000 points of Max HP above 30,000. The two-piece set of Vourukasha's Glow can grant her extra HP%.

3) Yelan

Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is a Hydro five-star character whose Elemental Skill and Burst provide Hydro DMG based on her max HP. This can be boosted by the two-piece set of Vourukasha's Glow.

Furthermore, Yelan's ability in the team can be boosted by the four-piece set, which raises Skill and Burst damage.

4) Kokomi

Kokomi (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kokomi is a healer in Genshin Impact whose healing power depends on her Max HP. The two-piece artifact set of Vourukasha's Glow will benefit her healing with a HP boost.

Furthermore, her Burst buffs her Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Skill DMG based on her Max HP.

Although the version 3.6 set Vourukasha's glow only caters to a few characters, it is worth seeing if HoYoverse releases more characters that fit the artifact's profile and advantages.

