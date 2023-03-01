Dehya has finally been released and is currently available on the Character Event limited banner during the first phase of the new Genshin Impact 3.5 update. She's a brand new 5-star Pyro Claymore character who's best used as a tank. Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about her skills, which is apparently quite underwhelming, leaving many fans skeptical about her kit.

With that said, this article will guide players on how to build Dehya and cover some of her best artifacts and weapons for Dehya in Genshin Impact.

Best weapons for Dehya in Genshin Impact

1) Beacon of the Reed Sea

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya's BiS (best-in-slot) is her signature Claymore weapon, Beacon of the Reed Sea. The passives of this weapon were tailor-made for her as it synergizes with her kit perfectly.

Being the latest 5-star weapon from the Deshret Series, it will be available on the Epitome Invocation banner during the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5.

2) Wolf's Gravestone

Wolf's Gravestone (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf's Gravestone, aka WGS, is currently one of the best weapons in Genshin Impact. It provides a huge amount of ATK from its stats and passives, which will allow Dehya to stack up HP from the artifacts. Additionally, this will increase her overall DMG since her DMG scales off of both her ATK and Max HP.

3) Favonius Greatsword

Favonius Greatsword (Image via HoYoverse)

When used as a burst DPS unit, Dehya requires plenty of Energy Recharge to get back full Energy from her Elemental Burst. Presently, she has an Energy Cost of 70 and doesn't generate a lot of particles from her attacks. Thus, having an ER weapon will allow her to use her Elemental Burst quickly without having to struggle with Energy issues.

4) Luxurious Sea-Lord

Luxurious Sea-Lord (Image via HoYoverse)

The Luxurious Sea-Lord is another great option for a burst DPS Dehya build. This 4-star weapon grants a decent amount of ATK from its stats and provides a good amount of Elemental Burst DMG bonus of 24% at R5 from its passive.

Best artifact sets for Dehya in Genshin Impact

1) Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate (Image via HoYoverse)

The Emblem of Severed Fate is Dehya's best overall option. The two-piece set provides a decent amount of 20% ER, which should help her gain Energy back, while the four-piece will significantly increase her Elemental Burst DMG.

2) Crimson Witch of Flames

Crimson Witch of Flames (Image via HoYoverse)

Her next best option will be the Crimson Witch of Flames. This two-piece set will increase Dehya's Pyro DMG by 15% and the four-piece set will increase her reaction DMG.

The stats and sub-stats to prioritize on each artifact for DPS Dehya are as follows:

Feather (Attack): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, HP%, EM

Flower (HP): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, ATK%, EM

Sands (ATK%): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, HP, EM

Goblet (Pyro Damage Bonus): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP%, Energy Recharge

Circlet (Crit RATE/Crit DMG): CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (depending on the main stat), HP%, Energy Recharge, ATK, EM

3) Tenacity of the Millelith

Tenacity of the Millelith (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tenacity of the Millelith is the best option for Dehya in a support role, as she can tank the party's incoming DMG, increase their chances of survival, and also provide some buffs from the four-piece set. Since this build will focus on a supporting role, Genshin Impact players can focus on getting HP with Dehya's artifacts to increase her Max HP.

Dehya's talent priorities

Dehya's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya's talent priorities are fairly straightforward. The main element of her kit is her Elemental Skill, which increases her resistance to interruption for a certain amount of time and deals AoE Pyro DMG to enemies within her Fiery Sanctum field when they're hit.

Her Elemental Burst is only important when used as a Burst DPS. Since it lasts for only four seconds, it's not advisable to get it up to level 10 at the earliest. Dehya's Normal Attacks, on the other hand, will virtually never be used since her main DMG comes from Pyro attacks.

As such, her talent priorities are Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack.

This concludes with the Genshin Impact guide on how to efficiently build Dehya.

Poll : 0 votes