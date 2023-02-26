Genshin Impact has finally revealed all the skills and materials for the two new weapons to be released in the upcoming v3.5 update. One is Dehya's 5-star signature Claymore called the Beacon of the Reed Sea. It will likely be a limited item and will only be available on the Epitome Invocation banner during the first phase of the upcoming Genshin Impact patch.

Meanwhile, the other Claymore is a free weapon called the Mailed Flower, which can be obtained at max refinement by completing the flagship event of the next update, Windblume Festival.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Beacon of the Reed Sea skills and the list of materials required to max it

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

The Beacon of the Reed Sea, a brand new Claymore in the Deshret Series of weapons, is Dehya's signature. It has a Base ATK of 608 as its main stat, which is decent for a 5-star weapon of this type, and a CRIT Rate second stat of 33.1%.

At the same time, the Beacon of the Reed Sea provides several buffs from its passive. At R1, when the wielder hits an opponent with their Elemental Skill, their ATK will be increased by 20% for eight seconds. The same effect can also be triggered upon taking DMG from enemy attacks.

Additionally, the Beacon of the Reed Sea will increase its holder's Max HP by 32% when they are not protected by a shield.

List of items required to max ascend Beacon of the Reed Sea

1) Desiccated Shell

Desiccated Shell (Image via HoYoverse)

Desiccated Shell can be obtained after defeating the Consecrated Beasts, and the number of shells needed to max ascend the new weapon is:

Desiccated Shell x 23

Sturdy Shell x 27

Marked Shell x 41

2) Eremite drops

Eremite drops (Image via HoYoverse)

Faded Red Satin can be obtained by defeating the Eremites found all over Sumeru. The total amount necessary to ascend the Beacon of the Reed Sea is:

Faded Red Satins x 15

Trimmed Red Silks x 23

Rich Red Brocades x 27

3) Scorching Might

Olden Days of Scorching Might (Image via HoYoverse)

Scorching Might is a weapon ascension material that can be farmed in the Tower of Abject Pride Domain in Sumeru on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The total amount required for max ascension is:

Echo of Scorching Might x5

Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x14

Dream of Scorching Might x14

Olden Days of Scorching Might x6

Furthermore, 225,000 Mora will be needed to level up the new 5-star weapon to 90.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Free Claymore Mailed Flower stats and materials to max it

Mailed Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Mailed Flower is a new free weapon that any player can obtain by completing the Windblume Festival event in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 update. For a 4-star, the new Claymore has more than decent skills. It has a Base ATK of 565 and provides 110 Elemental Mastery from its secondary stat.

At R1, upon hitting an enemy with Elemental Skill or triggering an Elemental Reaction, the wielder will gain an increase of 12% ATK and 48 Elemental Mastery. Since this Claymore will be obtainable at full refinement for free, the effects at R5 will be a 24% increase in ATK along with 96 Elemental Mastery. It can be a great F2P weapon choice for Diluc, who usually doesn't have a lot of options in Genshin Impact.

List of items required to level up Mailed Flower

1) Dandelion Gladiator

Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator (Image via HoYoverse)

It is used for weapon ascension in Genshin Impact and can only be farmed on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the Cecilia Garden Domain in Mondstadt.

The total amount needed for max ascension is:

Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator x3

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x9

Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator x9

Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator x4

2) Desiccated Shell

Desiccated Shell (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the Beacon of the Reed Sea, Mailed Flower also needs the shells from the Consecrated Beasts, and the number of shells necessary to max ascend it is:

Desiccated Shell x15

Sturdy Shell x18

Marked Shell x27

3) Spectral drops

Specter mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

Spectral drops are a common ascension item in Genshin Impact and are dropped by Specters.

The total amount required for this item is:

Spectral Husk x10

Spectral Heart x15

Spectral Nucleus x18

Genshin Impact players will need 150,000 additional Mora to level up the new Claymore.

