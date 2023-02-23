Genshin Impact 3.5: Dehya's abilities, ascension materials, and signature weapon

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is expected to be officially released on March 1, 2023 at 11:00 am (UTC+8). This will also mark the release of the first Pyro 5-star character since Yoimiya in the form of Dehya, the Eremite Mercenary. To the community's surprise, Genshin Impact announced that she would be added to the Standard Wish banner along with the v3.6 update.

As fans await Dehya's release in the new Genshin Impact update, this article will cover each of her abilities and try to explain them along with a list of her ascension and talent level-up items.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~ The character we are introducing today is a member of the Eremites, Dehya!



See Full Details >>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya "Stay close, no going off on your own. The desert doesn't take prisoners."Hello, Travelers~ The character we are introducing today is a member of the Eremites, Dehya!See Full Details >>> genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… "Stay close, no going off on your own. The desert doesn't take prisoners."Hello, Travelers~ The character we are introducing today is a member of the Eremites, Dehya!See Full Details >>> genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya https://t.co/3fcbYiG5pF

Genshin Impact 3.5: Dehya's Talents explained

1) Normal Attack: Sandstorm Assault

Dehya's Normal Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya's Normal Attacks consist of four consecutive strikes using her Claymore and her fist. Her Charged Attack, which is essentially a Hold version of her Normal Attack, consumes more stamina over time to dish out continuous slashes and ends with an even more powerful slash.

2) Elemental Skill: Molten Inferno

Dehya has two modes in her Elemental Skills and they generally depend on the on-field situation.

Indomitable Flame

Indomitable Flame (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the first part of her Elemental Skill, which is only activated when no Fiery Sanctum field is present at that time. Dehya will deal a small amount of AoE damage and create a new Fiery Sanctum Field upon using this skill.

Ranging Flame

Ranging Flame (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike Indomitable Flame, Ranging Flame only works when a Fiery Sanctum field is already present. Upon using Dehya's Elemental Skill once again, she will perform a leaping attack that deals AoE Pyro damage and creates another Fiery Sanctum field in her new position.

As only one Fiery Sanctum field can exist at a time, the newer field will receive the remaining uptime from the previous field.

Fiery Sanctum field

When an opponent within the field takes damage, it will trigger a coordinated attack that deals AoE Pyro damage to them based on Dehya's ATK and Max HP. This effect can be activated once every 2.5 seconds.

While the Fiery Sanctum field is active, any on-field unit within this field will have its resistance to interruption increased as well. Furthermore, when they take damage from enemies, a portion of that damage will be mitigated and transferred to Dehya, up to a certain limit.

3) Elemental Burst: Leonine Bite

Dehya's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon casting her Elemental Burst, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and will have her resistance to interruption increased. In this state, she will auto-attack her enemies using her fists to deal AoE Pyro damage based on her ATK and Max HP.

Additionally, while her Burst is active, Dehya cannot use her Elemental Skill, Normal Attack, Charged Attack, or Plunging Attack.

If there's a Fiery Sanctum field present when she uses her Elemental Burst, she will take the field back and recreate it when her Burst duration ends. Once again, the remaining duration of the previous field will be added to the new one.

Items to pre-farm for Dehya's max ascension and talent level-ups

Dehya's level up items (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has officially revealed all the materials that are required to level up the upcoming Pyro character. Fortunately, they can be farmed before her official release. Here's a list of all the items needed for her ascension and leveling up her talents:

1) Agnidus Agate (Pyro stones)

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

2) Eremite drops

Faded Red Satins x18 (+18 for talents)

Trimmed Red Silks x30 (+66 for talents)

Rich Red Brocades x36 (+93 for talents)

3) Sand Grease Pupa x164

4) Light Guiding Tetrahedron x46

5) Praxis books

Teachings of Praxis x9

Guides to Praxis x63

Philosophies of Praxis x114

6) Puppet Strings x18

Genshin Impact 3.5 will release a brand new 5-star Claymore

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.5 will feature a brand new 5-star weapon from the Deshret Series called the Beacon of the Reed Sea, which will be Dehya's Signature Claymore. Based on recent leaks, the passives of the new weapon at R1 are as follows:

"After an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After you take DMG, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The two aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, your character's Max HP will be increased by 32%."

Although Genshin Impact is yet to officially announce the stats and passives of this new weapon, many reliable leakers believe that it has a Base ATK of 608 and a 31.1% CRIT Rate second stat.

Poll : 0 votes