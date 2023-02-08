Genshin Impact 3.5 Dehya changes: Constellation, skills, and buff leaks

Dehya is set to be the first new Pyro 5-star character in Genshin Impact since the release of Yoimiya in the v2.0 update. She was one of the most popular characters in the game due to her role in Sumeru's Archon Quest. Her popularity has plummeted due to several leaks that revealed her terrible damage scaling and abilities.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks reveal that Dehya may have received some well-needed buffs to balance things out and improve her kit. Nonetheless, fans are still highly skeptical about her worth as a playable unit.

Dehya gets minor buffs to her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that Dehya's kit has received a couple of changes to balance out the previous nerfs.

The first major changes in her kit were made to her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst at talent level 10. They are as follows:

Elemental Skill - Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame at talent level 10

Field DMG - 123% -> 108.4% ATK + 1.9% Max HP

Elemental Burst - Leonine Bite at talent level 10

Flame-Mane's Fist DMG - 203% -> 177.7% ATK + 3% Max HP

Incineration Drive DMG - 286% -> 250.7% ATK + 4.3% Max HP

At first glance, this may look like another nerf. However, that may not be the case. The flat ATK in Dehya's damage scaling has been slightly reduced, and an extra HP% was added to both her Elemental Skill and Burst. This makes her damage dual scaling similar to that of Kamisato Ayato and Alhaitham.

Previous Genshin Impact leaks suggested that Dehya's damage was going to be based on her max HP, and fans would need to get her C1 for the extra damage bonus from her HP% ascension stat. However, the new changes should significantly increase her overall damage even at C0.

Changes in Dehya's passive skill in Genshin Impact

Another change in Dehya's kit is supposedly a minor buff to her Unstinting Succor. She will now grant the Gold-Forged Form state to all party members within nine seconds after she uses Molten Inferno: Indomitable Flame.

In this state, the active character's resistance to interruption will be significantly increased when they are inside the Fiery Sanctum field. This form can only be triggered once every 18 seconds.

For those unaware, Fiery Sanctum is a small field that Dehya can create using her Elemental Skill, Molten Inferno. The first part of her passive skill, which increases her own damage resistance by 60%, remains the same.

Dehya's second constellation buff in Genshin Impact

When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 4s -> 6s.



The final change in Dehya's kit was made to her second constellation. While this may not look like a huge and necessary change for F2P fans, it might be a good buff for big spenders.

Based on old leaks, the duration of Dehya's Fiery Sanctum field will increase by four seconds when she uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame. Additionally, it will increase the damage dealt from her skill by 50% when an active character inside the field is attacked.

The new changes suggest that Dehya's second constellation will now increase the duration of her Fiery Sanctum field by six seconds.

Dehya will officially be released in Genshin Impact 3.5, which is less than a month away, and fans expect her to be in the first phase.

