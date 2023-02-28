Genshin Impact Dehya banner: Pity, soft pity, release countdown, and 4-star characters

Genshin Impact is a gacha game where players can summon their favorite characters from the Character Event Wish and Wanderlust Invocation banners. Once a player has been pulled several times, the gacha system guarantees a 5-star, which is called the pity system.

Dehya is finally being added as the new playable character in Genshin Impact 3.5. She is a Claymore user and the first 5-star Pyro unit to be released in nearly two years since Yoimiya.

A couple of new players may wish to summon Dehya and wonder how many times they need to pull to get her. With that being said, this article will focus on guiding players to help them understand how the pity system works in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Dehya pity and soft pity

What is soft pity?

The gacha system in Genshin Impact guarantees a player at least one 5-star summon in every 90 pulls on the Event limited, and Standard Wish banners. While there is no official term for it, the community refers to it as a pity system. Players can check their pity in the banner history on the Wish page.

In Genshin Impact, a soft pity means that once a player has reached 70-75 pulls, their chances of summoning a 5-star character will increase with every pull until they hit 90. The pity resets when a player has pulled a 5-star, which means they will have to do at least 90 pulls again to get another 5-star.

Gacha details (Image via HoYoverse)

50-50 system

It should be noted that the 5-star character from soft pity is not guaranteed to be a little character. When a player first pulls on a new Character Event banner, they have a 50% chance of getting the featured 5-star. Depending on their summoning history, they may get a permanent 5-star unit, essentially losing 50-50.

In hindsight, getting a limited 5-star from soft pity is called winning 50-50, and losing 50-50 means failing to get the feature 5-star unit. However, losing 50-50 is not entirely wrong, as it guarantees that the next 5-star character will be a limited unit.

A player will need to pull 180 times to get a guaranteed Dehya. At the same time, that does not mean she cannot be summoned before reaching that point. If they get lucky, getting her under 70 summons is also possible.

Countdown to Dehya's banner release and featured 4-star characters

Genshin Impact will release Dehya in the first phase of the upcoming update. She is a 5-star Pyro Claymore character who will be added to the Wanderlust Invocation starting with the v3.6 patch. Her banner will be available once the update maintenance is over and the new update goes live.

Here is a countdown that shows the time left until her release:

Bennett will feature in the first phase of banners

1) Bennett

Bennett is one of the best support units (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is arguably the best 4-star support unit in the game. He can buff the entire party's ATK and heal them from his Elemental Burst, making him one of the most sought-after characters.

2) Collei

Collei has good Dendro application ability (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei is a 4-star Bow Dendro character and can be obtained for free by clearing Floor 4 of the Spiral Abyss. While she may not be the best regarding damage, her kit can independently trigger the Aggravate and Quicken reactions.

3) Barbara

Barbara (Image via HoYoverse)

Barbara is a 4-star Hydro character whose kit is mainly focused on healing. Luckily, players can obtain her for free after reaching Adventure Rank 18. Interestingly, Barbara is also one of the only two characters alongside Qiqi who can revive a fallen character after unlocking her max constellation.

