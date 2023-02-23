Genshin Impact will release its latest 3.5 version on March 1, along with the newest Pyro character, Dehya. Thanks to her active role in Sumeru's Archon Quest, she became a prevalent character among fans. Before the release of v3.4, HoYoverse officially announced her as a playable unit for the upcoming update, which made fans look forward to pulling her.

However, as several leaks surfaced within the Genshin Impact community revealing her kit and other information, fans are now skeptical about her worth as a character. This article will talk about some of the reasons why so many players are upset with her abilities.

Five reasons why Genshin Impact fans think Dehya is a bad unit

1) Her Elemental Burst auto-attacks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Talents

Leonine Bite

Unleashing her burning anger and casting her inconvenient blade aside, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption.



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya DehyaTalentsLeonine BiteUnleashing her burning anger and casting her inconvenient blade aside, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption. DehyaTalentsLeonine BiteUnleashing her burning anger and casting her inconvenient blade aside, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya https://t.co/pYxVAX9gNh

Dehya's Elemental Burst is called Leonine Bite. Upon casting it, she enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption. In this state, she will automatically deliver a barrage of punches infused with Pyro to her enemies, which means a player cannot fully control her while her burst is active.

In cases with multiple enemies, such as Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, Dehya may end up attacking smaller mobs and leaving the bigger enemies untouched, essentially wasting her Elemental Burst.

2) Not compatible with Xingqiu and Yelan

Blazing Lioness state (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the Pyro mercenary can trigger Elemental Reactions, her Elemental Burst makes her incompatible with other Genshin Impact characters like Xingqiu and Yelan. When Dehya casts her Leonine Bite and enters the Blazing Lioness state, her Elemental Skill, Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunging Attack are replaced by the Roaring Barrage.

It essentially means that she will not be able to fulfill the conditions required to trigger Xingqiu and Yelan's coordinated attacks. As such, it makes her very incompatible with them, leaving very few options for her to trigger vapourize reactions when she is on-field.

3) Her gameplay and role in the team

Dehya's abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on how Genshin Impact has represented her in the Archon Quest story so far, many fans expected her to be a main DPS unit. Much to their disappointment, her Elemental Skill makes her an off-field support unit that acts as a tank for the party by mitigating and absorbing the damage they receive.

This style of play is exactly the opposite of how her Elemental Burst is designed, which forces her to stay on the field. Dehya also cannot benefit from her own Fiery Sanctum field as she retrieves it before unleashing her burst.

4) Her damage scaling

Dehya's damage scaling has disappointed most of the Genshin Impact community, given her ATK and Max HP. While Dehya is not the first character to feature a dual scaling kit, leaks suggest that her Elemental Burst multipliers are terrible for a 5-star unit and are even comparable to Thoma, who is a 4-star.

Adding fuel to the fire was her Normal and Charged Attack damage multiplier, the lowest among all the Claymore characters in Genshin Impact, including Dori. This shortcoming further lowers her damage output potential and makes her less appealing to players who prioritize damage-dealing abilities in their characters.

5) Her tanking ability

Dehya is a character who is supposedly meant to be a tanker and increase the party's survival rate with her abilities. However, many fans believe there are many issues with how it works. When Dehya casts her Elemental Skills, she creates a Fiery Sanctum field, increasing the party's resistance to interruption.

Here is a brief explanation of how her Elemental Skill works:

When the active character is within the field and receives damage from enemies, a portion of that damage is mitigated and transferred to Redmane's Blood. The amount of damage mitigated depends on Dehya's Max HP and she will then take the damage on herself over a period of 10 seconds.

While her ability to tank for her party looks nice, it may not be practical against agile enemies that move around frequently. To reduce the damage received effectively, the active unit must remain within the Fiery Sanctum field, which is challenging when fighting enemies like Maguu Kenki and the Consecrated Beasts.

Poll : 0 votes