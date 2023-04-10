Zachary Gordon replaces Elliot Gindi as Tighnari's new voice actor in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse, the developers of Genshin Impact, has officially announced in the Version 3.6 Update Maintenance Preview that Tighnari's voice lines will be replaced with the game's forthcoming update. Most players are already aware of the controversy surrounding the Dendro character's former English voice actor, Elliot Gindi. That said, HoYoverse is yet to officially reveal the name of Tighnari's new English voice actor.

However, some new leaks have revealed data-mined voice samples of Zachary Gordon playing the Dendro character. Following the game's new update, all of Elliot Gindi's voices will be completely removed from the game and replaced by Gordon's.

Leaks reveal Zachary Gordon will be Tighnari's new English voice actor in Genshin Impact

New leaks have revealed that Zachary Gordon will replace Elliot Gindi as Tighnari's new English voice actor in the popular game Genshin Impact. The latter was recently accused of s*xual harassment and threatening self-harm by multiple fans.

Following the controversy, HoYoverse officially announced that Elliot Gindi was being removed from the game due to a breach of contract, and all of Tighnari's English voice lines will be replaced.

The developers are now planning to introduce Zachary Gordon as the new English voice actor of Tighnari. For those unaware, he is best known for his role as Greg Heffley in the first three live-action movies of the popular series Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Some of Zachary Gordon's past roles include:

Tate Wilson in Good Trouble

Jason Cohen in Dead of Summer

Young Ravus in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Mart Mattin in Star Wars Rebels

Young Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Young Aqualad/Garth in Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Hayner in Kingdom Hearts III

Players will be able to hear Tighnari's new voice lines once the Genshin Impact version 3.6 update is released. It should be noted that the Dendro character's voice dubbed in other languages will not be affected.

The above leak was provided by Genshinmains, revealing the voice samples of Gordon playing his supposedly new game character, Tighnari.

Twitter users have also pointed out that HoYoverse may have changed Tighnari's original dialog from the game along with the voice. While many players appreciate the new voice actor, there are some within the community who have expressed their disappointment. Some even called Zachary Gordon's voice too young for Tighnari and compared him to Mika's English dub.

