Within the Genshin Impact community, voice actor Elliot Gindi has recently been the center of attention due to the allegations made against him, which include self-harm and s*xual misconduct. He is best known for his work as the English voice of Tighnari in Genshin Impact.

After one of Elliot's Twitch and Discord community moderators revealed a series of accusations made by multiple victims, the voice actor made an apology Twitlonger post and admitted to committing some of the misdeeds. Once everything came to light, several fans and co-workers alike expressed their disappointment and anger, while demanding his removal from the gacha game.

Genshin Impact fires voice actor Elliot Gindi due to breach of contract following s*xual misconduct allegations

Following the recent Elliot Gindi controversy, Genshin Impact's official Twitter handle confirmed that they have fired the voice actor and that he will no longer be the English voice of Tighnari in any of the game's upcoming versions:

After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract.

Accused of s*xual misconduct by his fans, the incident was brought to light after some of Gindi's victims shared their experiences with the voice actor's social media community moderators.

On February 8, one of Elliot Gindi's Twitch and Discord moderators posted a tweet and shared a document revealing a series of accusations made by multiple victims, including grooming minors, threatening self-harm, and s*xual misconduct.

Following the incident, many of Gindi's coworkers stated that they have permanently cut ties with him and are unwilling to work alongside him in the future. At the same time, several fans demanded a replacement for Tighnari's English voice in the game.

Earlier this week, Kotaku emailed HoYoverse about the entire controversy and asked them if they were planning to remove the voice actor from Genshin Impact. In response, HoYoverse's official communication reads:

"We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress."

With the discussions seemingly over, Genshin Impact announced that they're going to completely remove the voice actor from the game. They plan to re-record all of Tighnari's existing English lines and recast the role for upcoming updates:

"At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements. Thank you for your support, Travelers!"

The Genshin Impact community responds after HoYoverse fires Tighnari's voice actor

Shortly after HoYoverse made the announcement that they had fired Elliot Gindi and were planning to replace him completely, the community responded positively to the news. Fans thanked the developers for their swift actions and shared their thoughts on the situation. Christie Cate, the English voice of Qiqi and the Unknown God in Genshin Impact, expressed her concerns over the matter and expects justice to be served.

