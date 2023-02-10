What is the recent Genshin Impact voice actor controversy involving Tighnari VA Elliot Gindi?

Discussions regarding a scandal involving voice actor Elliot Gindi, the English VA for Tighnari in Genshin Impact, have been trending over the past few days. Not every Traveler is up to speed on this matter. Thus, a refresher on this controversy is necessary.

The full details will be seen in the following tweets. Before that, here is a quick summary of the controversy:

Victims accuse Elliot Gindi of s*xual misconduct, including reports of grooming and exposing genitalia to a minor.

Tighnari's English VA apologizes for everything.

Fans want him removed from his role.

The tweet below contains a list of allegations against the voice actor.

Trigger warning: Mentions of s*xual assault and misconduct. Reader's discretion is advised.

Allegations against Genshin Impact's English VA for Tighnari (Elliot Gindi controversy)

(❁´◡`❁) Matty @FretCore

- a p*do

- tr*nsphobe

- sexist

- groom*r

- able*st

- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way

- has sexual relations w/ teen fans

- continues to lie about it

#genshintwt

Read the doc here: #Tighnari 's ENG VA Elliot Gindi is- a p*do- tr*nsphobe- sexist- groom*r- able*st- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way- has sexual relations w/ teen fans- continues to lie about itRead the doc here: tinyurl.com/256mpzhr #Tighnari's ENG VA Elliot Gindi is- a p*do- tr*nsphobe- sexist- groom*r - able*st- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way- has sexual relations w/ teen fans- continues to lie about it#genshintwt Read the doc here: tinyurl.com/256mpzhr

The pictures in that document paint a grim picture of Elliot Gindi's behavior. @FretCore used to be a Twitch and Discord moderator for that Genshin Impact voice actor, which is how they got all this information. This tweet had over 10.5 million views by the time this article was written.

Numerous people were exposed to this controversy, including those outside the Genshin Impact community. The document contains the following:

Coercion to do lewd acts

Grooming

Anti-Semitic language

Several victims telling their stories about Elliot Gindi's behavior

Tighnari's English VA would end up apologizing for the controversy.

Elliot Gindi's apology

The above tweet contains a hyperlink to the voice actor's full apology. He stated:

"What is true: All of the screenshots of the chat logs. Yes, all of the cringy s*x talk. Yes, I did threaten suicide if it got out. I didn't think through the severity of that. I'm sorry. I never intended to change someone ace, they insisted this is what they wanted. I ended things, but later gave in to emotional weakness and re-engaged when I was offered a chance to."

He refuted the grooming accusations:

"What is not true: That I knowingly did anything with anyone underage That I did not respect someone's pronoun changes. I was not "waiting" for someone 15 to turn 18. I flatly rejected them."

This Genshin Impact voice actor would later state that he is seeking to improve himself and knows his actions had consequences.

Future of Tighnari's English VA in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse is aware of the controversy and is currently planning "an urgent solution." It is extremely likely that Elliot Gindi will be replaced in his role of voicing Tighnari in the English dub of Genshin Impact. There is already precedence for the company changing voice actors in the wake of a massive controversy.

For reference, Oz's Chinese VA was changed after he was involved in a scandal. HoYoverse will update players on any potential changes regarding Tighnari's English VA.

Elliot Gindi has taken a break from social media and claimed he would determine his next steps through therapy. The VA also stated that he wouldn't read any replies on his Twitter since logging out.

Poll : 0 votes