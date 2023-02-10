Coworkers condemn and cut ties with Genshin Impact VA Elliot Gindi as he admits to s*xual misconduct allegations

For those out of the loop, Elliot Gindi was the English VA for Genshin Impact's Tighnari, and he apologized for a recent controversy involving s*xual misconduct. It was a major scandal within the community. Other voice actors from this game have expressed their disappointment and anger towards Elliot Gindi for his past actions.

The following tweets will be used as examples of their feelings towards the whole controversy. It should be noted that these voice actors are not siding with Elliot Gindi at all, and they are sending their condolences to his victims.

Many Genshin Impact voice actors are angry with Elliot Gindi following his recent controversy

Khoi Dao @khoidaooo Absolutely fucking gutted. No one should abuse their power like that, and no level of fame could ever excuse it or make it anything less than fucking horrible. My heart goes out to the victims. I’m sorry you had to be brave like this today, and I hope you can find a way to heal. Absolutely fucking gutted. No one should abuse their power like that, and no level of fame could ever excuse it or make it anything less than fucking horrible. My heart goes out to the victims. I’m sorry you had to be brave like this today, and I hope you can find a way to heal.

Albedo's voice actor, Khoi Dao, posted this tweet, which perfectly describes most people's feelings towards the recent Elliot Gindi controversy. The whole scandal was a devastating blow to the community, especially since the VA even admitted to the allegations.

It took a ton of bravery for the victims to speak out against the accused.

Jenny Yokobori @JennyYokobori Now that I have more spoons: Elliot Gindi is abhorrent. The abuse that he inflicted upon his victims is unforgivable. I am absolutely disgusted with him and anyone trying to defend him.



I wish nothing but peace for the victims.



I don’t give a shit about any “apology”, though Now that I have more spoons: Elliot Gindi is abhorrent. The abuse that he inflicted upon his victims is unforgivable. I am absolutely disgusted with him and anyone trying to defend him.I wish nothing but peace for the victims.I don’t give a shit about any “apology”, though

Chris Faiella @ChrisFaiella I appreciate everyone bringing the situation regarding Elliot to my attention. To say I'm angry, disappointed, and heartbroken about it all, would be an understatement. My heart goes out to anyone who has been victimized by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior. I appreciate everyone bringing the situation regarding Elliot to my attention. To say I'm angry, disappointed, and heartbroken about it all, would be an understatement. My heart goes out to anyone who has been victimized by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior.

Anne Yatco @annejyatco It's hard to put my feelings to words. People with public visibility (actors) bear a responsibility to treat their fans w/ respect. To do the opposite or worse is absolutely inexcusable. If you're hurting, I'm sorry. If you spoke up, thank you. I had no clue. I’m sad and angry. It's hard to put my feelings to words. People with public visibility (actors) bear a responsibility to treat their fans w/ respect. To do the opposite or worse is absolutely inexcusable. If you're hurting, I'm sorry. If you spoke up, thank you. I had no clue. I’m sad and angry.

The three tweets above come from different people in Genshin Impact's voice-acting community. Jenny Yokobori voices Yoimiya and refutes the apology along with anybody willing to stick up for s*xual harassers in general.

Chris Faiella is a voice director for this game, and his tweet is another example of somebody being incredibly disappointed in the whole situation. Similarly, Anne Yatco, who voices Raiden Shogun, points out how public figures should treat their fans with respect.

Erika Harlacher-Stone @ErikaHarlacher Furious. Elliot Gindi has been removed from all group streams/activities I have any part in organizing moving forward. I’m… this is really triggering for me… Furious. Elliot Gindi has been removed from all group streams/activities I have any part in organizing moving forward. I’m… this is really triggering for me…

Zach Aguilar @airzach Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation

Some of his former co-workers have sought to cut ties with Elliot Gindi altogether. Both Venti's voice actress and the male Traveler's voice actor have expressed those feelings in the two tweets shown above.

Zach Aguilar's tweet also points out how terrible it is for somebody to use their level of fame to prey on a victim. It is important to note that some victims have stated that they were fans of Tighnari, which subsequently led to Elliot's misconduct shortly after he made contact with them.

Jackie Lastra @JackieLastra Now that I’ve sat with my feelings I want to address the Elliot Gindi situation. I’m an appalled at everything that’s come to light. Fans trust you with their hearts & to abuse that trust & take advantage of your position is deplorable. My heart is with the victims. We see you. Now that I’ve sat with my feelings I want to address the Elliot Gindi situation. I’m an appalled at everything that’s come to light. Fans trust you with their hearts & to abuse that trust & take advantage of your position is deplorable. My heart is with the victims. We see you.

Mick Wingert and Jackie Lastra voice Genshin Impact's Dottore and Xiangling, respectively. Their tweets are more examples of this game's voice actors coming together to condemn his actions and pledge their support to the victims

The voice actress of Qiqi in Genshin Impact is Christie Cate, and she also sends her support to the victims along with hopes for proper justice.

However, Christie Cate also posted two crucial tweets that Tighnari fans may wish to see since they're related to this massive controversy.

Christie Cate @ChristieCateVO Update regarding Elliot via Kotaku: "Kotaku emailed HoYoverse to ask if Gindi will be removed from his role, and received the following response. “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected,” Update regarding Elliot via Kotaku: "Kotaku emailed HoYoverse to ask if Gindi will be removed from his role, and received the following response. “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected,”

Christie Cate @ChristieCateVO wrote a company representative. “Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.” wrote a company representative. “Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

Hence, HoYoverse is aware of the scandal. They are planning an "urgent solution," which gamers will inevitably find out in the upcoming weeks. It is unknown who will now play Tighnari in the English dub of Genshin Impact. Until then, HoYoverse staff sends their condolences to anybody harmed by Elliot Gindi's questionable behavior.

HoYoverse will also keep Travelers up-to-date on their progress towards replacing Elliot Gindi in Genshin Impact. The voice actor has stated that he will seek therapy and has blacked out his Twitter since his apology.

Poll : Did you stop using Tighnari because of this controversy? Yes No 0 votes