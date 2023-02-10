Coworkers condemn and cut ties with Genshin Impact VA Elliot Gindi as he admits to s*xual misconduct allegations

For those out of the loop, Elliot Gindi was the English VA for Genshin Impact's Tighnari, and he apologized for a recent controversy involving s*xual misconduct. It was a major scandal within the community. Other voice actors from this game have expressed their disappointment and anger towards Elliot Gindi for his past actions.
The following tweets will be used as examples of their feelings towards the whole controversy. It should be noted that these voice actors are not siding with Elliot Gindi at all, and they are sending their condolences to his victims.
Many Genshin Impact voice actors are angry with Elliot Gindi following his recent controversy
Albedo's voice actor, Khoi Dao, posted this tweet, which perfectly describes most people's feelings towards the recent Elliot Gindi controversy. The whole scandal was a devastating blow to the community, especially since the VA even admitted to the allegations.
It took a ton of bravery for the victims to speak out against the accused.
The three tweets above come from different people in Genshin Impact's voice-acting community. Jenny Yokobori voices Yoimiya and refutes the apology along with anybody willing to stick up for s*xual harassers in general.
Chris Faiella is a voice director for this game, and his tweet is another example of somebody being incredibly disappointed in the whole situation. Similarly, Anne Yatco, who voices Raiden Shogun, points out how public figures should treat their fans with respect.
Some of his former co-workers have sought to cut ties with Elliot Gindi altogether. Both Venti's voice actress and the male Traveler's voice actor have expressed those feelings in the two tweets shown above.
Zach Aguilar's tweet also points out how terrible it is for somebody to use their level of fame to prey on a victim. It is important to note that some victims have stated that they were fans of Tighnari, which subsequently led to Elliot's misconduct shortly after he made contact with them.
Mick Wingert and Jackie Lastra voice Genshin Impact's Dottore and Xiangling, respectively. Their tweets are more examples of this game's voice actors coming together to condemn his actions and pledge their support to the victims
The voice actress of Qiqi in Genshin Impact is Christie Cate, and she also sends her support to the victims along with hopes for proper justice.
However, Christie Cate also posted two crucial tweets that Tighnari fans may wish to see since they're related to this massive controversy.
Hence, HoYoverse is aware of the scandal. They are planning an "urgent solution," which gamers will inevitably find out in the upcoming weeks. It is unknown who will now play Tighnari in the English dub of Genshin Impact. Until then, HoYoverse staff sends their condolences to anybody harmed by Elliot Gindi's questionable behavior.
HoYoverse will also keep Travelers up-to-date on their progress towards replacing Elliot Gindi in Genshin Impact. The voice actor has stated that he will seek therapy and has blacked out his Twitter since his apology.
Poll : Did you stop using Tighnari because of this controversy?
Yes
No
0 votes