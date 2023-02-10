Genshin Impact community demand removal of Elliot Gindi as Tighnari’s VA, HoYoverse responds

Elliot Gindi's s*xual misconduct controversy has resulted in the majority of the Genshin Impact community condemning him, with many wanting a new VA for Tighnari. HoYoverse did respond to the scandal via a message from Kotaku on this matter, which essentially boils down to them looking for an "urgent solution."

For those unaware, here is a brief summary of what Elliot Gindi was accused of doing:

Used people's traumas to get them to do s*xual acts

Threatened to self-harm if any of these messages were ever leaked

Didn't care for people's illnesses or preferred pronouns

Showed his genitalia to a minor in a video call

Made contracts with one of the victims where they could get with girls but not guys

Went after obsessed fan girls

Made a comment about waiting for one of the victims to turn 18

Sent lewd texts multiple times to various victims

Naturally, many were distraught by his actions, and Elliot Gindi swiftly posted an apology.

Genshin Impact wants a new English VA for Tighnari after Elliot Gindi's controversies come to light

(❁´◡`❁) Matty @FretCore

- a p*do

- tr*nsphobe

- sexist

- groom*r

- able*st

- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way

- has sexual relations w/ teen fans

- continues to lie about it

#genshintwt

Braxophone #1 Dehya HOPIUM @braxophone Disgusted by what happened with Tighnari's EN VA. Knowing that he took advantage of his position as a community figure to do horrible things with fans, people who looked up to him, is incredibly disappointing. My heart is with the victims, thank you for your bravery & speaking up Disgusted by what happened with Tighnari's EN VA. Knowing that he took advantage of his position as a community figure to do horrible things with fans, people who looked up to him, is incredibly disappointing. My heart is with the victims, thank you for your bravery & speaking up

Zy0x @Zy0x_ What Tighnari's EN VA did is fucking vile & my heart goes out to all of the victims involved.



Tighnari's english voice really should be recasted. Elliot needs to be held accountable for the awful shit he's done. What Tighnari's EN VA did is fucking vile & my heart goes out to all of the victims involved. Tighnari's english voice really should be recasted. Elliot needs to be held accountable for the awful shit he's done.

The first tweet of this bunch went viral and got over 10 million views on Twitter. It contained a document with several pieces of evidence regarding Elliot Gindi's s*xual misconduct. This user was a former Twitch and Discord mod for Elliot and summarized some questionable behavior in that tweet, along with a URL of everything relevant to the discussion.

Many fans were outraged by the whole incident. Some examples can be seen in the second and third tweets posted above.

On a related note, some Genshin Impact players mentioned the need for a new English VA for Tighnari.

Genshin Impact fans want a new English VA for Tighnari

Crying Aqua @SobbingWater



Anyway, what Elliot Gindi did was utterly disgusting. I'm glad the other voice actors cut their ties off from him. I hope he gets charged and fired by HoYo. My heart goes out to all his victims. May Tighnari get a new English VA soon... Never been so angry editing a videoAnyway, what Elliot Gindi did was utterly disgusting. I'm glad the other voice actors cut their ties off from him. I hope he gets charged and fired by HoYo. My heart goes out to all his victims. May Tighnari get a new English VA soon... Never been so angry editing a video💀Anyway, what Elliot Gindi did was utterly disgusting. I'm glad the other voice actors cut their ties off from him. I hope he gets charged and fired by HoYo. My heart goes out to all his victims. May Tighnari get a new English VA soon... https://t.co/Qf2bBZ8ecv

dish @companiondish



I don't know much about how voice acting works in cases like this, but I hope at the VERY least to see him removed as VA of Tighnari going forward. Zach Aguilar @airzach Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation Echoing Zach, Ashely and other VAs in their support for the victims and condemnation of Elliot's disturbing behavior.I don't know much about how voice acting works in cases like this, but I hope at the VERY least to see him removed as VA of Tighnari going forward. twitter.com/airzach/status… Echoing Zach, Ashely and other VAs in their support for the victims and condemnation of Elliot's disturbing behavior. I don't know much about how voice acting works in cases like this, but I hope at the VERY least to see him removed as VA of Tighnari going forward. twitter.com/airzach/status…

tuonto @Tuont0 honestly insane what ive read today

im just proud of the people who came out to speak against that va

i truly hope the best for the victims involved

hoyoverse better find a new VA for tighnari ASAP. honestly insane what ive read todayim just proud of the people who came out to speak against that vai truly hope the best for the victims involvedhoyoverse better find a new VA for tighnari ASAP.

Understandably, many Genshin Impact fans want to replace Tighnari's English VA with somebody else. Elliot Gindi's scandal led to other voice actors distancing themselves from him, leading to the old Tighnari English VA being persona non grata within the community.

It should go without mentioning, but every popular tweet with a ton of likes on this topic condemns Elliot and his actions. Genshin Impact players won't find viral tweets supporting him in any capacity.

That said, there is a trend on Twitter that states something along the lines of:

"Due to recent disputes with his voice actor, Elliot Gindi, Tighnari will now be voiced by..."

This message would then be followed by something false. Note that HoYoverse has not confirmed any new English voice actor for this character.

HoYoverse's response

Christie Cate @ChristieCateVO Update regarding Elliot via Kotaku: "Kotaku emailed HoYoverse to ask if Gindi will be removed from his role, and received the following response. “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected,” Update regarding Elliot via Kotaku: "Kotaku emailed HoYoverse to ask if Gindi will be removed from his role, and received the following response. “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected,”

Christie Cate @ChristieCateVO wrote a company representative. “Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.” wrote a company representative. “Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

HoYoverse responded to an inquiry from Kotaku, as shown in the above tweets. In case they get taken down, here is the message:

"We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress."

It's far too soon to know what this "urgent solution" is. Travelers must wait until HoYoverse confirms the new English VA and when such changes will be implemented in Genshin Impact.

