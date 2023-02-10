Genshin Impact community demand removal of Elliot Gindi as Tighnari’s VA, HoYoverse responds

Elliot Gindi's s*xual misconduct controversy has resulted in the majority of the Genshin Impact community condemning him, with many wanting a new VA for Tighnari. HoYoverse did respond to the scandal via a message from Kotaku on this matter, which essentially boils down to them looking for an "urgent solution."
For those unaware, here is a brief summary of what Elliot Gindi was accused of doing:
- Used people's traumas to get them to do s*xual acts
- Threatened to self-harm if any of these messages were ever leaked
- Didn't care for people's illnesses or preferred pronouns
- Showed his genitalia to a minor in a video call
- Made contracts with one of the victims where they could get with girls but not guys
- Went after obsessed fan girls
- Made a comment about waiting for one of the victims to turn 18
- Sent lewd texts multiple times to various victims
Naturally, many were distraught by his actions, and Elliot Gindi swiftly posted an apology.
Genshin Impact wants a new English VA for Tighnari after Elliot Gindi's controversies come to light
The first tweet of this bunch went viral and got over 10 million views on Twitter. It contained a document with several pieces of evidence regarding Elliot Gindi's s*xual misconduct. This user was a former Twitch and Discord mod for Elliot and summarized some questionable behavior in that tweet, along with a URL of everything relevant to the discussion.
Many fans were outraged by the whole incident. Some examples can be seen in the second and third tweets posted above.
On a related note, some Genshin Impact players mentioned the need for a new English VA for Tighnari.
Genshin Impact fans want a new English VA for Tighnari
Understandably, many Genshin Impact fans want to replace Tighnari's English VA with somebody else. Elliot Gindi's scandal led to other voice actors distancing themselves from him, leading to the old Tighnari English VA being persona non grata within the community.
It should go without mentioning, but every popular tweet with a ton of likes on this topic condemns Elliot and his actions. Genshin Impact players won't find viral tweets supporting him in any capacity.
That said, there is a trend on Twitter that states something along the lines of:
"Due to recent disputes with his voice actor, Elliot Gindi, Tighnari will now be voiced by..."
This message would then be followed by something false. Note that HoYoverse has not confirmed any new English voice actor for this character.
HoYoverse's response
HoYoverse responded to an inquiry from Kotaku, as shown in the above tweets. In case they get taken down, here is the message:
"We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress."
It's far too soon to know what this "urgent solution" is. Travelers must wait until HoYoverse confirms the new English VA and when such changes will be implemented in Genshin Impact.