Elliot Gindi, known for being the voice actor (VA) of Tighnari in the popular video game Genshin Impact, has blacked out his Twitter account following an apology tweet addressing allegations of sexual harassment.

In a TwitLonger post made on February 8, 2023, he admitted that the recent accusations involving him were true. However, he denied knowingly engaging in any inappropriate behavior with minors.

Gindi also confirmed the legitimacy of chat logs that had been leaked on Twitter by one of his Discord and Twitch moderators in the TwitLonger post. He has since blacked out his Twitter profile and promised to seek therapy during his time away from social media.

More about Elliot Gindi

Elliot Gindi is a voice actor whose most noteworthy credit involves the role of Genshin Impact's playable character Tighnari. However, he's also been the VA of Billy in episode 98 of the anime Pokemon Journeys.

The personality has also streamed on Twitch and hosted a Discord server, where people would send him messages expressing their appreciation for being the voice of Tighnari. It was some of these fans that he would go on to have private conversations with, which allegedly involved sexual harassment in some cases.

On February 6, the voice actor sent out a tweet saying that his newfound fame had negatively affected him mentally. He also stated that his friends recommended that he take some time away to receive therapy.

Elliot @ElliotGindiVO Hello I know I smile a lot on camera and I seem very confident but the truth is this influx of fans and fame have really messed me up. My friends have recommended I take a break and seek therapy so I am. I'll return when the therapist says I should. Thank you for everything. Hello I know I smile a lot on camera and I seem very confident but the truth is this influx of fans and fame have really messed me up. My friends have recommended I take a break and seek therapy so I am. I'll return when the therapist says I should. Thank you for everything.

At the time, this tweet was the only explanation given for his sudden decision to take a break from social media. It was not until the next day that one of his Discord and Twitch moderators shared a Google document on Twitter detailing claims of sexual harassment and alleged grooming made against Gindi. The report also included numerous chat logs as evidence.

(❁´◡`❁) Matty @FretCore

- a p*do

- tr*nsphobe

- sexist

- groom*r

- able*st

- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way

- has sexual relations w/ teen fans

- continues to lie about it

#genshintwt

Read the doc here: #Tighnari 's ENG VA Elliot Gindi is- a p*do- tr*nsphobe- sexist- groom*r- able*st- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way- has sexual relations w/ teen fans- continues to lie about itRead the doc here: tinyurl.com/256mpzhr #Tighnari's ENG VA Elliot Gindi is- a p*do- tr*nsphobe- sexist- groom*r - able*st- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way- has sexual relations w/ teen fans- continues to lie about it#genshintwt Read the doc here: tinyurl.com/256mpzhr

As per the document, a 17-year-old member of his Discord server reached out to a moderator to inform them that they had been harassed by the VA for a period of nearly three months between October and December 2022. Elliot Gindi would allegedly send sexually explicit messages, ask the minor to strip on video calls, and display emotionally manipulative behavior. The individual also claimed that he threatened suicide if his actions ever got leaked.

The Google Doc also featured stories from other victims and sparked disappointment and outrage in the Genshin Impact community towards Elliot Gindi. In his TwitLonger post, he acknowledged his actions were wrong.

"To those who believed in me even after I came clean I'm sorry to have let you down."

While claiming that he did not knowingly make inappropriate advances towards minors, Elliot specifically addressed a claim that suggested he was waiting for a 15-year-old to turn 18, saying the accusation was untrue and that he'd rejected them.

As the story is still developing, his voice work as Tighnari is still present in the English version of Genshin Impact. Public statements from the game's publisher state that it is monitoring the situation.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes