Elliot Gindi, best known for voicing Tighnari in Genshin Impact, was recently under the spotlight following allegations of misconduct and s*xual harassment.

The voice actor came out and shared a link on Twitter, admitted to some of the misdeeds, denied others, and apologized. This has become a huge controversy within the Genshin Impact community, as many fans and coworkers alike have expressed anger and disappointment toward him.

Many also stated that they do not wish to work with Gindi and demanded a replacement for Tighnari's voice.

Genshin Impact likely to replace Tighnari's English voice in the upcoming weeks following the controversy

#genshintwt

Read the doc here: #Tighnari 's ENG VA Elliot Gindi is- a p*do- tr*nsphobe- sexist- groom*r- able*st- emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way- has sexual relations w/ teen fans- continues to lie about itRead the doc here: tinyurl.com/256mpzhr

Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari in the popular game Genshin Impact, was recently accused of s*xual harassment by multiple fans. The incident came to attention after some victims opened up about the situation to Gindi's Discord community moderators.

On February 8, one of Gindi's Twitch and Discord moderators revealed a series of accusations made by multiple victims, including threatening self-harm and s*xual harassment, in a tweet where they posted a link to a document. The file has since then been removed.

As everything came to light, the voice actor responded by sharing his statement, where he admitted to some accusations, refuted some, and apologized. Gindi has since blacked out his Twitter profile, claiming that he will seek therapy and won't be seeing any replies.

I don't know much about how voice acting works in cases like this, but I hope at the VERY least to see him removed as VA of Tighnari going forward. Zach Aguilar @airzach Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation Echoing Zach, Ashely and other VAs in their support for the victims and condemnation of Elliot's disturbing behavior.I don't know much about how voice acting works in cases like this, but I hope at the VERY least to see him removed as VA of Tighnari going forward. twitter.com/airzach/status… Echoing Zach, Ashely and other VAs in their support for the victims and condemnation of Elliot's disturbing behavior. I don't know much about how voice acting works in cases like this, but I hope at the VERY least to see him removed as VA of Tighnari going forward. twitter.com/airzach/status…

Following the incident, many Genshin Impact fans and voice actors have expressed shock and disappointment towards Elliot Gindi for his actions. His coworkers, including Zach Aguilar, the English voice actor of Aether, have stated that they have cut ties with Gindi. Multiple fans want him removed from the game, to which HoYoverse has recently responded.

Christie Cate, the English voice of Qiqi in Genshin Impact, shares an update on the whole situation, quoting HoYoverse's response to Kotaku's question. The lattermost emailed HoYoverse regarding the Elliot Gindi controversy and asked if the publisher was planning to remove Elliot Gindi from the role of Tighnari in Genshin Impact. The developer responded with:

"We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress."

HoYoverse seems aware of the current situation and is trying to devise "an urgent solution." It is still unclear what changes will be implemented by the developers. However, Tighnari will likely receive a new English voice actor very soon.

This is not the first time HoYoverse has faced this situation, as the Chinese voice actor of Oz, Li Yuantao, was quickly revealed following his involvement in a scandal. During that period, the developers completely removed Oz's voice from the game.

