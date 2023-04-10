Zachary Gordon to be new voice actor for Tighnari in Genshin Impact

On April 10, 2023, Genshin Impact data miners revealed major news regarding the replacement for Tighnari's English voice actor within the game. The new voice actor is Zachary Gordon. This information was received from the in-game files as the pre-installation for version update 3.6 arrived. This comes as massive news, as fans have asked for the removal of Elliot Gindi's voice from the game after he was accused of grooming and taking advantage of minors by using his celebrity status.

Details on inclusion of Zachary Gordon in Genshin Impact as Tighnari's English voice actor

The confirmation that Elliot Gindi will be removed from Genshin Impact was provided by HoYoverse a while back. However, it is a large game, and removing all the existing voice lines of a character will take a lot of time.

Even then, it appears HoYoverse has acted quickly, and they are ready to introduce Zachary Gordon as the new English voice actor for Tighnari. It is, however, important to note that Tighnari's Chinese, Japanese, and Korean voice actors will remain unchanged.

The 3.6 patch notes already carry information that Tighnari's voice actor will change. The name, however, has not been officially declared, although data miners were quick to gather information from the files as soon as the pre-installation arrived.

For those unaware, Zachary Gordon has been a part of several popular television shows in the past. In fact, he was a cast member of How I Met Your Mother and All of Us back in the day.

As a voice actor, he has been involved in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Robot Chicken. Thus, one can assume that he has his fair share of experience when it comes to on-screen acting and voice acting.

Unfortunately, the leaked information has received mixed reviews from fans. While Genshin Impact players are happy that Elliot Gindi has been removed, some feel that Zachary Gordon's voice is a little too young for someone like Tighnari.

parindyapigera @parindyapigera @genshinmains_ Sorry no offense ,but I don't like this VA @genshinmains_ Sorry no offense ,but I don't like this VA

🌿 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐨 「 𝖠𝗅𝗁𝖺𝗂𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗆 𝖢𝖤𝖮 」 @foliarlight @genshinmains_ Hm, honestly not sure how I feel. It's not bad per se but it feels a lot younger ( someone here said it sounds similar to Mika and I agree, which I personally don't like. ) It kind of lacks the confidence that Tighnari previously had as well. @genshinmains_ Hm, honestly not sure how I feel. It's not bad per se but it feels a lot younger ( someone here said it sounds similar to Mika and I agree, which I personally don't like. ) It kind of lacks the confidence that Tighnari previously had as well.

The full impact of this change will remain unclear until his name is officially announced by HoYoverse and players hear it in-game. Genshin Impact version 3.6 and Tighnari's voice actor update will arrive on April 12, 2023.

