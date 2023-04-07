Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks: Alhaitham, Kazuha, and other rerun rumors

A new leak on Baidu, a website, seems to hint at the upcoming character banners for Genshin Impact 3.7. Although verifying that rumor's authenticity is impossible right now, other notable leakers have vouched for its credibility. Some players might be curious to learn what the latest leaks from the community say. So this article will cover the most recent pieces of unofficial information regarding banners. Keep in mind that HoYoverse is yet to confirm anything on this topic.

The latest Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks point to Alhaitham, Yae MIko, Kazuha, and Yoimiya all having reruns in that Version. There will apparently be no new five-star character on in this regard. It's worth noting older leaks indicated that the only new four-star character would be a catgirl named Kirara.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Alhaitham, Kazuha, Yae Miko, and Yoimiya rerun banners

There are a few variations of the original leak posted on Baidu. For instance, Xwides reposted one version that states the banner order is:

1st Phase: Alhaitham and Yae Miko

Alhaitham and Yae Miko 2nd Phase: Kazuha and Yoimiya

It's unknown if the above information is accurate since the original leak merely stated that those four characters would have a rerun. Just for reference, here is the last time each of these five-star entities was featured on a banner:

Alhaitham: Version 3.4 (January 18 to February 7, 2023)

Version 3.4 (January 18 to February 7, 2023) Yae Miko: Version 3.2 (November 18 to December 6, 2022)

Version 3.2 (November 18 to December 6, 2022) Kazuha: Version 2.8 (July 13 to August 2, 2022)

Version 2.8 (July 13 to August 2, 2022) Yoimiya: Version 3.2 (November 2 to November 18, 2022)

There aren't any notable leaks to discuss regarding who the featured four-star characters will be. The original leaker who stated that these four-star characters could show up did accurately predict Nilou and Nahida in the first phase of Version 3.6. Likewise, they also said Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh would be in the second phase of that old update. Both predictions turned out to be true.

A repost of the original leak on Baidu (Image via Baidu)

This leak above had been floating around for a few weeks before it got reposted recently. Reruns are typically very difficult to predict since they're not something that can usually be datamined. Even when Genshin Impact 3.7's beta tests start, there wouldn't be a way to guarantee that the above banner leaks are accurate.

The main thing that the Genshin Impact 3.7 beta test could do would be to reveal Kirara, a new four-star character who would be on one of the rerun banners. The next section of this guide will cover the relevant information currently known about that character.

Kirara leaks

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.5 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos There seems to be some confusion, so we'll try to clear a few things up.



According to current information:



Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl

4✰ Dendro Sword

3.7 est release date



Previously reported as 5✰ Geo, with some leaks mentioning her as a Bow user. These are incorrect. There seems to be some confusion, so we'll try to clear a few things up.According to current information:Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl4✰ Dendro Sword3.7 est release datePreviously reported as 5✰ Geo, with some leaks mentioning her as a Bow user. These are incorrect.

Kirara (also known as Momoka) is a new four-star Dendro Sword user expected to be released sometime in Genshin Impact 3.7. Not much is known about her apart from the rumors stating that she supposedly has a shield in her kit. Her design from when she was a Geo unit was leaked, but it's worth mentioning that a new version that shows off her Dendro looks is unavailable.

There is no confirmation about which phase will feature Kirara in the upcoming update. Travelers will just have to wait for more credible leaks and news to arrive to find out more on that front. Until then, they should know that Genshin Impact 3.7 is expected to launch around May 24, 2023.

Confirmations of the recent banner leaks and details about Kirara should be revealed by then.

