What are the upcoming character banners after Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse is yet to reveal the character banners after Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6, yet there are many leaks that point towards potential reruns. It is vital to mention that these rumors are not guaranteed to be 100% accurate, especially since there is no way to determine their accuracy. All players have right now are some words from certain leakers whose information has proven to be correct in the past.

This article will round up the latest news regarding expected character banners after Baizhu's in Genshin Impact 3.6. Remember, Baizhu will have an Event Wish in the second half of that update, meaning the information presented here will cover Version 3.7 and beyond.

Genshin Impact leaks for character banners after Baizhu's

Here is a quick rundown of what has been leaked by credible informants thus far:

Version 3.7: Kirara

Kirara Version 3.8: Eula

Eula Version 4.0: Two new characters (nothing specified about who they are)

There are unreliable rumors about who might get a rerun (like Klee in Genshin Impact 3.8 since she'll get a new skin then), but those are not credible enough to discuss here. Hence, let's focus on the leaks that are more likely to be true, starting with who Kirara is.

Kirara leaks

Kirara is a character that past leaks have referred to as Momoka or Geo Catgirl. The latter name was once widely used since some leaked artwork showed this entity with a Geo Vision. However, various rumors since then have stated that she's actually a Dendro user. That said, no updated concept art has been leaked where players can see a Dendro Vision. Similarly, the newer leaks reveal that she is a four-star Sword user rather than a five-star one.

Some leaked images of her design (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows off some different angles of her leaked character model. Keep in mind that everything shown here is subject to change, especially since HoYoverse hasn't revealed anything about her yet. Genshin Impact players can even see a Geo Vision here, despite newer leaks stating she uses Dendro.

Team China has reported that her Elemental Skill involves a shield, and choosing to press or hold it would affect the construct created. Nothing too detailed has been revealed about her kit.

Eula leaks

Credible leaker Uncle Lu has stated that Eula will have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8. He has a very good track record, meaning that there is a good possibility this rumor is true. Other leakers have agreed with this speculation. For instance, Team China has stated that she wasn't due for a rerun before Version 3.8 previously.

It is worth mentioning that Eula hasn't had a character banner in over a year and three months.

New characters in Genshin Impact 4.0

All that's known about Genshin Impact 4.0 is that there will be two new characters. It's not clear if they will be four-star or four-star units. One can presume they come from Fontaine, but there is no information about who they are. A lineup of Fontaine characters has been leaked before, so it's possible that any of those units could show up here.

Travelers will get more information on these character banners in the upcoming months.

