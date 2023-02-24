HoYoverse demands three more Genshin Impact leakers’ identities from Twitter in latest legal action

HoYoverse has taken legal action against Genshin Impact leakers numerous times, with the most recent one involving a subpoena to Twitter. Three leakers from that platform have been targeted this time, which include the following people:

@merlin_impact

@GenshlnWorld

@Xwides

@merlin_impact (also known as Mero) has responded to this incident. By comparison, Genshin World only has a single tweet now and claims that HoYoverse is looking for somebody that goes by a new name now. Xwides Impact has locked their account. More details on this news story can be seen in the following tweet.

Current information on HoYoverse's subpoena to Twitter for identities of three more Genshin Impact leakers

In other video game legal drama, MiHoYo, makers of Genshin Impact, got a California court to subpoena Twitter to reveal the identities of people behind three Genshin Impact accounts that tweet leaks

The above tweet shows a document from the United States District Court in Northern California, which includes a subpoena to reveal the Genshin Impact leaker's identity. In this case, @Xwides is the one shown above.

Leakers targeted by HoYoverse in the past have unearthed Genshin Impact content extensively in the past. Those who have been following the news lately should know that HoYoverse has taken legal action against:

Ubatcha

Linxian#0001

L.J.#8200

M9G#3656

rice cooker#9289

The leakers have stopped unveiling information on their respective platforms since legal action was taken against them.

Mero's response

Mero @merlin_impact Hello everyone. I saw that many people were worried about me. I want to reassure you, I am not in any legal danger. The only thing Mihoyo can do is delete this twitter account.



I'm not going anywhere, but if this account will be blocked, I'll switch to another platform. Hello everyone. I saw that many people were worried about me. I want to reassure you, I am not in any legal danger. The only thing Mihoyo can do is delete this twitter account.I'm not going anywhere, but if this account will be blocked, I'll switch to another platform.

One of the people recently targeted by HoYoverse's subpoena to Twitter is @merlin_impact. This user has told Travelers that they're not in any legal danger. At worst, their Twitter account would get deleted.

If their Twitter account is forcefully removed, Mero plans to go to another platform. According to another Twitter post by @merlin_impact, Telegram is the most likely destination. Nonetheless, they thank everybody who has supported them thus far.

Mero did respond to an inquiry by Axios stating the following, according to their report on this matter:

"I don't know why they can't change their strategy...If they are really coming after me, that mean[s] I’m a next target now ¯\_(ツ)_/"

The other two Twitter users' responses to this legal action can be seen in the following image.

Reactions from @Xwides and @GenshlnWorld

This is what you would see if you go to the Twitter accounts of the subpoenaed (Image via Twitter)

Xwides Impact protected their tweets, so one cannot normally check what they post. By comparison, Genshin World posted on their bio:

"Dear friends of MiHoYo. The account that you wanted is now called @World1mpact in twitter. :)"

No known legal action against @World1mpact has been known to occur by the time this article was written. Similarly, all three Twitter accounts tied to the court order were still up. HoYoverse's Fish Ling has previously told Axios about leaks being an issue all of Genshin Impact's development teams currently face.

