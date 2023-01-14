Four more Genshin Impact leakers face legal action after Ubatcha’s exit

New updates have revealed that several Genshin Impact leakers are facing legal action via subpoenas. Something similar happened with Ubatcha, which led to that leaker leaving the scene. The source for this story is Torrent Freak, although it should be noted that some screenshots of the subpoenaed Discord channels do exist (one of which will be included below).

One of the four subpoenas is directed toward Linxian#0001 of the Genshin Impact Leakers' Group Discord group. The remaining three are for the House of Daena Discord, with the following three users being targeted:

L.J.#8200

M9G#3656

rice cooker#9289

Cognosphere has been cracking down on leaks for a while now, making this type of behavior intended to dissuade others from revealing beta content.

More information on the four Genshin Impact leakers who are facing legal action

The above tweet contains a screenshot from the House of Daena leaks Discord server before it was shut down. Three of the subpoenaed individuals came from this server, so it's logical to see why they would delete everything.

Some players were wondering if they got banned from this Discord server, but the truth was that it was just deleted. Such drastic action makes sense when one looks at the subpoena.

Subpoena information

One of the four subpoenas (Image via Torrent Freak)

Like in Ubatcha's situation, Cognopshere is asking for the identities of the four Genshin Impact leakers, which includes information like:

Names

Addresses

Telephone numbers

E-mail addresses

IP addresses

Other personal information

First Legal Records Support Services, 127 N. 4th Street, Suite B, San Jose, CA 95112, is the location of the legal office associated with this subpoena. The intended date and time are January 25, 2023, at 10 am. An example of the legal text used against LJ.#8200 mentions:

"The DMCA Subpoena is directed to Discord. Discord is the service provider to which the subject of the subpoena posted infringing Cognosphere (the "Content"). The Content was posted to the following channel House of Daena Genshin Impact by user LJ.#8200. The Content infringes Cognosphere's exclusive rights under copyright law. Specifically, it infringes Cognosphere's rights in its popular video game "Genshin Impact." See Declaration of Marc E. Mayer dated January 11, 2023 ("Mayer Decl.")."

The subpoenas also include some Exhibits of the offenses that the Genshin Impact leakers committed.

You will see this if you try to join the House of Daena Discord (Image via Discord)

Another interesting passage from the DMCA takedown notice stated:

"Additionally, we request that Discord take appropriate measures to prevent further infringements by [the leakers] and any other parties responsible for the infringement, including pursuant to any "repeat infringer" policies maintained by Discord."

It would make sense for House of Daena to take their entire server since that is a possible measure to prevent further infringements. Otherwise, that's all the current information on the legal situation between Cognosphere and these four Genshin Impact leakers.

It's far too early to say if this legal situation will escalate into anything bigger than it already is. House of Daena is already down, and some leakers have already left the scene. Several other Discord servers are still releasing leaks, so one would assume that Cognosphere may go after more leakers in the future.

