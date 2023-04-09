Jadefall's Splendor in Genshin Impact: Baizhu's signature weapon stats, materials, and effects

The new Genshin Impact 3.6 update will be accessible in just a few days and release a ton of fresh content, including a five-star Catalyst from the Primordial Jade Series, Jadefall's Splendor. This item is Baizhu's signature weapon and will be available on the Epitome Invocation Weapon banner in Version 3.6's second phase for a limited time.

This article will cover everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about the new five-star Catalyst, including the materials needed to max ascend it.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Jadefall's Splendor Stats and passive effects

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6!



(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



HoYoverse has officially revealed the stats and other effects of Jadefall's Splendor, on Genshin Impact's Twitter page. At level 90, the new weapon has 608 Base ATK for its main stat and 49.6% HP for the second one, which is a significant HP% bonus and will prove to be useful for characters that rely on Max HP.

The passive effects of Jadefall's Splendor at refinement one, according to the developers, are:

"For 3s after using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, the equipping character can gan the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: Restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia will still take effect even if the equipping character is not on the field."

Upon casting an Elemental Burst or deploying a shield, the weapon's passive will trigger the Primordial Jade Regalia effect for three seconds, which will restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5 seconds. Additionally, the wielder will gain a 0.3% Elemental DMG bonus for their corresponding element for every 1,000 Max HP they have up to a maximum of 12%.

The Primordial Jade Regalia effect can be triggered even if the user is off-field. Although the weapon is good for Energy Recharge and provides an Elemental DMG bonus, using this item at its full potential will be difficult for characters other than Baizhu.

List of materials required to max ascend Jadefall's Splendor

Items needed to max Jadefall's Splendor (Image via HoYoverse)

Though Jadefall's Splendor will be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6, fans can pre-farm some items that are required to max ascend the new weapon.

Here is a list of materials that players will need to level up Jadefall's Splendor:

Luminous Sands from Guyun x5

Lustrous Stone from Guyun x14

Relic from Guyun x14

Divine Body from Guyun x6

Fungal Spores x15

Luminescent Pollen x23

Crystalline Cyst Dust x27

A Flower Yet to Bloom x23

The last item on the list, A Flower Yet to Bloom, is currently not available in Genshin Impact. Similar to other materials, there will be two higher rarities for this item, whose names are yet to be revealed. They will be available once the new version 3.6 update is released. That said, it is unknown which mob or plant drops A Flower Yet to Bloom.

