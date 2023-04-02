The new Genshin Impact 3.6 version will be released on April 12, 2023, which is less than two weeks away. The fresh update of the game will bring a lot of fresh content including some permanent content such as the new Sumeru region, Story Quests, and characters. As the new patch draws near, many players might be curious about how many Primogems and Fates they can earn or save in the upcoming patch.

Obtaining these premium in-game currencies can be a difficult task in the game due to the limited amount of content, so it is understandable why fans are always worried about saving.

Players can obtain Primogems worth over 80 pulls in Genshin Impact 3.6

HoYoverse is going to add a ton of new content in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 patch. One of the major updates is the release of a brand new region in the Nation of Wisdom, which means fans will be able to explore more locations, collect more chests, and complete overworld challenges.

WFP @WangshengFP Here’s an estimate on how many primos we’ll be getting for 3.6! Credits to diamisces#0023 for the infographic

Here is a brief overview of the total number of Primogems one can obtain in the upcoming update:

Permanent content

Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems

Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

HoYoLAB's daily check-in: 80 Primogems

Version 3.6 update compensation: 600 Primogems

Version 3.7 livestream: 300 Primogems

Nahida's Story Quest II: 60 Primogems

Baizhu's Story Quest I: 60 Primogems

Layla's Hangout Event: 90 Primogems

Character test runs: 80 Primogems

Achievements: 355 Primogems

Limited time events

A Parade of Providence: 970 Primogems

Brewing Developments: 420 Primogems

Fulminating Sandstorms: 420 Primogems

The Recollector's Path: 420 Primogems

Misc codes and web events: 200 Primogems

Exploration

Unlocking Teleport Waypoint: 50 Primogems

Unlocking Statues of the Seven: 10 Primogems

Leveling up the Statue of the Seven: 60 Primogems

Chest and Exploration: 1200 Primogems

World Quests: 510 Primogems

Unlocking Domains: 20 Primogems

First-time Domain clearance reward: 80 Primogems

Amrita Pools Offering: 600 Primogems

This sums up to 10,905 Primogems, which is roughly 68 pulls. Each Genshin Impact update is usually expected to last six weeks or 42 days, so including two Blessings of the Welkin Moon will give a player another 3,780 Primogems and 600 Crystals, making it a total of 15,285 Primogems or 95 summons.

Do note that the above calculations do not include any Intertwined or Acquaint Fate, which can be obtained from Paimon's Bargain and other in-game sources.

Here is a short list of all the Fates that can be acquired in the upcoming Genshin Impact update:

Paimon's Bargain: Five Acquaint Fates + Five Intertwined Fates

BattlePass: FIve Acquaint Fates

Tree of Dream Level 41-50: Four Acquaint Fates + Two Intertwined Fates

This adds up to 14 Acquaint Fates and seven Intertwined Fates, which is worth 3360 Primogems. Combining this with the previous estimation, fans are guaranteed to pull at least one 5-star unit in the upcoming update.

