The new Genshin Impact 3.6 version will be released on April 12, 2023, which is less than two weeks away. The fresh update of the game will bring a lot of fresh content including some permanent content such as the new Sumeru region, Story Quests, and characters. As the new patch draws near, many players might be curious about how many Primogems and Fates they can earn or save in the upcoming patch.
Obtaining these premium in-game currencies can be a difficult task in the game due to the limited amount of content, so it is understandable why fans are always worried about saving.
Players can obtain Primogems worth over 80 pulls in Genshin Impact 3.6
HoYoverse is going to add a ton of new content in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 patch. One of the major updates is the release of a brand new region in the Nation of Wisdom, which means fans will be able to explore more locations, collect more chests, and complete overworld challenges.
Here is a brief overview of the total number of Primogems one can obtain in the upcoming update:
Permanent content
- Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems
- Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems
- HoYoLAB's daily check-in: 80 Primogems
- Version 3.6 update compensation: 600 Primogems
- Version 3.7 livestream: 300 Primogems
- Nahida's Story Quest II: 60 Primogems
- Baizhu's Story Quest I: 60 Primogems
- Layla's Hangout Event: 90 Primogems
- Character test runs: 80 Primogems
- Achievements: 355 Primogems
Limited time events
- A Parade of Providence: 970 Primogems
- Brewing Developments: 420 Primogems
- Fulminating Sandstorms: 420 Primogems
- The Recollector's Path: 420 Primogems
- Misc codes and web events: 200 Primogems
Exploration
- Unlocking Teleport Waypoint: 50 Primogems
- Unlocking Statues of the Seven: 10 Primogems
- Leveling up the Statue of the Seven: 60 Primogems
- Chest and Exploration: 1200 Primogems
- World Quests: 510 Primogems
- Unlocking Domains: 20 Primogems
- First-time Domain clearance reward: 80 Primogems
- Amrita Pools Offering: 600 Primogems
This sums up to 10,905 Primogems, which is roughly 68 pulls. Each Genshin Impact update is usually expected to last six weeks or 42 days, so including two Blessings of the Welkin Moon will give a player another 3,780 Primogems and 600 Crystals, making it a total of 15,285 Primogems or 95 summons.
Do note that the above calculations do not include any Intertwined or Acquaint Fate, which can be obtained from Paimon's Bargain and other in-game sources.
Here is a short list of all the Fates that can be acquired in the upcoming Genshin Impact update:
- Paimon's Bargain: Five Acquaint Fates + Five Intertwined Fates
- BattlePass: FIve Acquaint Fates
- Tree of Dream Level 41-50: Four Acquaint Fates + Two Intertwined Fates
This adds up to 14 Acquaint Fates and seven Intertwined Fates, which is worth 3360 Primogems. Combining this with the previous estimation, fans are guaranteed to pull at least one 5-star unit in the upcoming update.