Primogems are the most valuable currency in Genshin Impact because they can be used to make wishes and obtain new characters and weapons. Players are always looking for new ways to earn Primogems, especially if they can do so for free. Players may now acquire a sizable amount of Primogems without spending any money, thanks to the introduction of version 3.6. With events, achievements, and codes, this F2P tutorial will teach players how to earn 85+ wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6 for nothing. Keep reading to learn how to raise your Primogem total to get the most out of the new patch.
Note: This is a rough estimate, and the actual figures may differ when they are released.
How to collect over 85+ Wishes in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update
The upcoming version 3.6 update for Genshin Impact is only a week away and will include tons of fresh new content to farm Primogems and other rewards. Here's a breakdown of upcoming content and how much Primogems can be earned:
Permanent Content
- Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems
- Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems
- Paimon's Bargain: 5 Intertwined Fates (800 Primogems)
- HoYoLAB's daily login: 80 Primogems
- Version 3.7 livestream: 300 Primogems
- Version 3.6 update compensation: 600 Primogems
- Nahida Story Quest II: 60 Primogems
- Baizhu Story Quest I: 60 Primogems
- Hangout Series: Layla: 60 Primogems
- Test Runs: 80 Primogems
- Achievements: 355 Primogems
Exploration Content
- Teleport Waypoint: 50 Primogems
- Chest and Exploration: 1200 Primogems
- World Quests: 510 Primogems
- Statue of the Seven Unlock: 10 Primogems
- Statue of the Seven Level-up: 60 Primogems
- Tree of Dreams Level-up: 2 Intertwined Fates (320 Primogems)
- Domain Unlock: 20 Primogems
- Domain Rewards: 80 Primogems
- Amrita Pools Offering: 600 Primogems
Limited Content
- A Parade of Paradise (Flagship Event): 970 Primogems
- Brewing Developments: 420 Primogems
- Fulminating Sandstorms: 420 Primogems
- The Recollector's Path: 420 Primogems
It is important to note that this is a rough estimate that credible sources have shared in Genshin Impact. Hence, there is a chance for the actual figure to vary slightly.
Considering F2P gamers can cover all this content, they will manage to collect over 11995 Primogems, which also sums up to 74 wishes. However, the estimate does not calculate Acquaint Fates of the players. Here is the total amount of Acquaint Fates that can be collected for free in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update:
- Paimon's Bargian: 5 Acquaint Fate (800 Primogems)
- BattlePass Free Rewards: 5 Acquaint Fate (800 Primogems)
- Tree of Dream Level-Up: 4 Acquaint Fate (640 Primogems)
F2P players may obtain over 89 wishes without spending any money by adding 2240 Primogems, or 14 more wishes, to the total. Consequently, it is conceivable for them to ensure a 5-star summoning from a limited or permanent banner with zero pity count.
Overall, F2P fans are expected to consistently collect all the Primogems if they don't want to spend real money on Genshin Impact. Don't forget to have fun while doing so.