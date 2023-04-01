Primogems are the most valuable currency in Genshin Impact because they can be used to make wishes and obtain new characters and weapons. Players are always looking for new ways to earn Primogems, especially if they can do so for free. Players may now acquire a sizable amount of Primogems without spending any money, thanks to the introduction of version 3.6. With events, achievements, and codes, this F2P tutorial will teach players how to earn 85+ wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6 for nothing. Keep reading to learn how to raise your Primogem total to get the most out of the new patch.

Note: This is a rough estimate, and the actual figures may differ when they are released.

How to collect over 85+ Wishes in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update

Official Artwork for Patch 3.6 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming version 3.6 update for Genshin Impact is only a week away and will include tons of fresh new content to farm Primogems and other rewards. Here's a breakdown of upcoming content and how much Primogems can be earned:

Permanent Content

Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

1800 Primogems Paimon's Bargain: 5 Intertwined Fates (800 Primogems)

5 Intertwined Fates (800 Primogems) HoYoLAB's daily login: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Version 3.7 livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Version 3.6 update compensation: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Nahida Story Quest II: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Baizhu Story Quest I: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Hangout Series: Layla: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Test Runs: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Achievements: 355 Primogems

Exploration Content

Teleport Waypoint: 50 Primogems

50 Primogems Chest and Exploration: 1200 Primogems

1200 Primogems World Quests: 510 Primogems

510 Primogems Statue of the Seven Unlock: 10 Primogems

10 Primogems Statue of the Seven Level-up: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Tree of Dreams Level-up: 2 Intertwined Fates (320 Primogems)

2 Intertwined Fates (320 Primogems) Domain Unlock: 20 Primogems

20 Primogems Domain Rewards: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Amrita Pools Offering: 600 Primogems

Limited Content

A Parade of Paradise (Flagship Event): 970 Primogems

970 Primogems Brewing Developments: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Fulminating Sandstorms: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems The Recollector's Path: 420 Primogems

It is important to note that this is a rough estimate that credible sources have shared in Genshin Impact. Hence, there is a chance for the actual figure to vary slightly.

WFP @WangshengFP Here’s an estimate on how many primos we’ll be getting for 3.6! Credits to diamisces#0023 for the infographic Here’s an estimate on how many primos we’ll be getting for 3.6! Credits to diamisces#0023 for the infographic 😘❤️ https://t.co/RFJlAFNBC1

Considering F2P gamers can cover all this content, they will manage to collect over 11995 Primogems, which also sums up to 74 wishes. However, the estimate does not calculate Acquaint Fates of the players. Here is the total amount of Acquaint Fates that can be collected for free in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update:

Paimon's Bargian: 5 Acquaint Fate (800 Primogems)

5 Acquaint Fate (800 Primogems) BattlePass Free Rewards: 5 Acquaint Fate (800 Primogems)

5 Acquaint Fate (800 Primogems) Tree of Dream Level-Up: 4 Acquaint Fate (640 Primogems)

F2P players may obtain over 89 wishes without spending any money by adding 2240 Primogems, or 14 more wishes, to the total. Consequently, it is conceivable for them to ensure a 5-star summoning from a limited or permanent banner with zero pity count.

Overall, F2P fans are expected to consistently collect all the Primogems if they don't want to spend real money on Genshin Impact. Don't forget to have fun while doing so.

