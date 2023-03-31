How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in 2023: PlayStation, mobile, and PC guide

Genshin Impact players are always looking for different ways to obtain free Primogems and other exciting rewards. One of the easiest ways to do so happens to be claiming redeem codes. This is a simple process, but some may be unfamiliar with how to go about it on their particular platform, whether it's PlayStation, mobile, or PC.

In this article, we'll show you how to redeem codes across all three platforms, as well as provide some active codes for 2023. So, if you're a Genshin Impact player looking for some freebies, keep reading.

Exploring methods to claim Genshin Impact 2023 codes in PC, mobile, and PlayStation

Players can use the following two methods to redeem any active redemption code in Genshin Impact:

Official Redemption Site In-game "Redeem" feature

While PC and mobile platformers can use either method to redeem codes, the route varies slightly for PlayStation users. Unlike PC and mobile counterparts, console players cannot use the in-game redeem feature. Clicking on the option will redirect them to a site where they will have to log in to use the offerings.

1) Using Official Redemption Site

Official site made by developers (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials have created a dedicated site for codes' redemption. Players will have to visit it if they wish to opt for this method. Follow these steps after visiting the website:

Look for and select the Redeem Code option. You'll be taken to a page that looks like the one in the image above. Remember that you'll need a HoYoLAB account to use the codes on this page. Fill in the blanks with the correct server's information and paste the desired code into the prompt box. Finally, click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Using in-game redeem feature

In-game feature to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, players can also access the in-game redeem option located inside the settings menu. To use this method, they will have to launch the title and log into their accounts. Follow these steps:

Access Paimon Settings. Access Accounts. Select Redeem by clicking on it. Enter the appropriate codes. Claim rewards by clicking Exchange.

The rewards should show up in the in-game mailbox shortly after the codes have been successfully claimed. Don't forget to claim them from the mailbox within 30 days, or else they will expire.

Active redemption codes in March 2023

HoYoverse officials release new redemption codes on different occasions, including new version updates, collaborations, and livestreams. There are a few redeem codes that players can claim in Genshin Impact for a decent amount of Primogems. Here are all the active redeem codes for March 2023:

LA9C3RHPPHQH

SSRCJ8HSV7UM

GENSHINGIFT

The first two are new redemption codes that were released in the current update and will stay active until the 3.6 update release. GENSHINGIFT, on the other hand, is an old code that can only be claimed once per account.

Overall, this is everything players need to know about redeeming codes. With the 3.6 Special Program coming soon, they will have a chance to use these methods to redeem free Primogems.

