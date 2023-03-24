Genshin Impact 3.6 patch release date, time and expected reruns

Recent leaks have revealed fresh content planned for Genshin Impact 3.6 update. With a new location, two new characters, and significant TCG modifications, the community has already dubbed it the game's next major update. Many tourists will be interested in the release date of the next version. Although HoYoverse has not released any information, followers may readily guess the aforementioned question. Recent patch updates follow the 42-day cycle, and the previous 3.5 update was released on March 1.

Hence, it can be estimated that the patch 3.6 update will release on April 12, 2023. Here is everything players need to know about Genshin Impact 3.6 release date, time, and character banners.

Speculations about Genshin Impact 3.6 release date, time, and more

Baizhu & Kaveh confirmed to debut in 3.6 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.6 update is speculated to go live on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8). Players can consider this accurate as long as the game's current schedule continues without delay. It is customary for developers to shut down servers to perform update maintenance.

The update maintenance will usually begin before the new version upgrade and continue for around five hours. Players will be unable to access their accounts or log in to play Genshin Impact during this server outage. To make up for the inconvenience, complimentary Primogems are given out. These rewards can be obtained through the in-game mailbox. Once completed, the patch 3.6 update will be rolled out globally on all servers.

Expected character banner and reruns

Fans of Genshin Impact will be interested in the impending banners as well as the new patch's release date and time. HoYoverse has previously announced that Baizhu and Kaveh will make their 3.6 banner debuts. Recent leaks also second this information as they reveal gameplay footage and ascension materials of the new characters.

Sources also revealed character reruns that will appear in the upcoming patch 3.6 banners. Here are the speculated 5-star characters that will join Baizhu:

Nilou

Ganyu

Nahida

the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:



3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



Tao, a prominent leaker in the Genshin Impact community, has shared the banner order. His recent leaks claim that Phase I of 3.6 banners will feature Nilou and Ganyu's rerun. Phase II will instead showcase Nahida's repeat and Baizhu's debut. When Ganyu received her third rerun before Eula, who hasn't been on the limited banners in over a year, many fans were startled.

Expected content for patch 3.6 update

A quick overview of 3.6:



1. Baizhu (5★), Kaveh (4★)

2. Maps: Debris of Panjvahe, Waftgaol; new weekly boss

3. Pari WQ followed by event

4. Nahida ch2

5. Akademiya minigame fest (main event)

6. Wenutslayer Cannon event

7. Layla hangout

8. Tighnari, Ayato, Itto in TCG

A summary of some of the leaked information that Travelers might anticipate seeing in the next update is given in the tweet above. Travelers can now explore Waftgaol and the Panjvahe Debris as part of the future Deset expansion. A new weekly boss named Apep is also reported to debut in the new zone.

There are also tons of new events and story quests that will keep fans busy until the next update. Interested fans should look forward to the upcoming 3.6 Special Program to learn more about the upcoming content.

