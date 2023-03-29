Genshin Impact 3.6 official banner announcement date and time details

As the Genshin Impact 3.6 release date approaches, gamers are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the official banner lineup. As in previous updates, these banners will include character debuts, reruns, and weapons. Limited banners are a great opportunity for players to add characters and weapons to their in-game collection.

Although recent leaks have already circulated information about the potential characters and weapons being brought to the game, the community was eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Fortunately, HoYoverse recently announced the premiere date for the 3.6 Special Program, which will officially reveal the upcoming banners in Genshin Impact. In this article, players will learn about the 3.6 livestream as well as the official banner announcement date and time.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream will reveal upcoming character banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Version 3.6 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.6 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact https://t.co/TZxcEuEZSw

HoYoverse recently made an announcement about their upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program preview. Based on the tweets, the livestream will officially reveal the upcoming content on their Twitch channel. The special program is scheduled to premiere at 08:00 am (UTC-4) on March 31, 2023. The special program premiere will be broadcast again on the official YouTube channel at 09:00 am (UTC-4).

Amongst all of these announcements, character banners are one of the major attractions in the Special Program. Similar to previous livestreams, the developers will reveal two upcoming event-wish character banners. The reveal also confirms the banner order for players so that they can save their Primogems accordingly.

It should be noted that the banner announcement will only reveal 5-star characters, with Kaveh being the only 4-star character exception as it's his debut. Hence, fans will have to wait for future announcements about the other 4-star characters set to appear in the upcoming 3.6 banner.

Expected 5-star characters for Genshin Impact 3.6 banners

Vlly👁️‍🗨️ @null_edge3



1st Phase

Nahida + Nilou

2nd Phase

Baizhu + Ganyu



via~ vississleaks

#GenshinImpact #genshinleak [3.6 BETA] The phases are still questionable as to in what orders and Kaveh's placement.1st PhaseNahida + Nilou2nd PhaseBaizhu + Ganyuvia~ vississleaks [3.6 BETA] The phases are still questionable as to in what orders and Kaveh's placement.1st PhaseNahida + Nilou2nd Phase Baizhu + Ganyuvia~ vississleaks#GenshinImpact #genshinleak https://t.co/y03gZc0dht

Here are the 5-star characters that are rumored to appear in the upcoming banners:

Nahida

Nilou

Baizhu

Ganyu

The 3.6 banners will see the official debut of Baizhu and Kaveh, both of whom will be the newest additions to the gacha game's Dendro roster. Baizhu is a 5-star character with exceptional healing and shielding capabilities. Kaveh, on the other hand, is a new 4-star character with a useful kit that allows him to rupture Dendro Cores on demand and infuse his normal attacks with Dendro.

At the moment, credible leakers speculate that 3.6 Phase I will feature Nahida and Nilou's rerun. As for Phase II, it will likely feature Baizhu's debut and Ganyu's rerun in the new version. It should be noted that these banner orders are speculative in nature and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream will reveal three redemption codes

3.6 livestream will reveal three such codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Along with the juicy details about the upcoming content, features, and developments, the livestream will reveal redemption codes and various other rewards. Considering that the Special Program's redeem codes expire after a specific period of time, players must use them shortly after their release to claim free Primogems. All three codes will offer 300 Primogems as a reward (100 Primogems each), along with other useful items in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes