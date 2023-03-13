How to redeem Genshin Impact codes without launching the game

Genshin Impact officials provide redeem codes to the community every now and then. Redeeming these codes is a great way to claim additional rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and many more. Launching the game multiple times to claim redeem codes is a time-consuming and unnecessary affair.

Fortunately, there's a way to redeem codes without having to launch the game, making the process significantly easier. HoYoverse officials have created a dedicated site where players can enter their redemption codes and claim rewards. Players will have to visit the official Genshin Impact website to find this dedicated redemption option. This article will outline all of the necessary steps that players must know to redeem codes from the official redemption site.

A guide to redeeming codes outside the game using Genshin Impact's official redemption site

In the past, there have been multiple occasions where Genshin Impact officials have handed out redeem codes. Here are some common instances where redeem codes are usually shared:

During livestream

After launch of new updates

Web-events or Prime Gaming bundles

Redeeming these codes grants free in-game rewards including Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and more. Although players can use the in-game redemption feature to redeem codes, this process takes more time and can be inconvenient when players are traveling or don't have access to their primary device.

For this reason, HoYoverse has come up with a dedicated redemption site that can be visited directly or through Genshin Impact's official website. To redeem codes using the official redemption site, follow these simple instructions:

STEP 1: Visit the official Genshin Impact website

Official website (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem codes without launching the game, you must first head to the official Genshin Impact website. This website can be accessed from any device with an internet connection, such as a desktop computer, laptop, or smartphone.

STEP 2: Create or login to HoYoverse account

You will need a HoYoverse account (Image via HoYoverse)

You'll need to log in to your account once you reach the official Genshin Impact website. This can be done by clicking on the Log In button in the upper right corner of your screen and typing in your login information.

Those who don't have an account will need to create a HoYoverse account. Fans can register using either their email address or any existing social media accounts (Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

STEP 3: Click on the Redeem Code button

Click here to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have created or logged in to your HoYoverse account, click on the Redeem Code button that's located at the top of the menu. This will take you to a new page where you can enter redeem codes into the redemption box.

STEP 4: Enter your code and claim your reward

The dedicated redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

Select the correct server and the redemption page will automatically find your account. At this point, you must manually enter or paste the desired redemption code into the provided box. Click on Redeem to claim the rewards from the redeem code that you've used.

Once the redeem codes are successfully claimed, the rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. It should be noted that these rewards will expire if they're not claimed from the mailbox within 30 days.

Poll : 0 votes