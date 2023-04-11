Genshin Impact Kirara leaks: Abilities, Elemental Skill, Burst, Constellations, and team role revealed

Genshin Impact leaker @merlin_impact has revealed new details about Kirara's gameplay. Everything regarding her abilities has been leaked. Keep in mind that all the details shown here are subject to change. There are no gameplay videos to show off the new catgirl, yet players can rely on credible leakers. As Travelers might already know, Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword user. Her role in the team appears to be a shielder who can also easily apply Dendro to nearby enemies, and her C6 can also make her whole team's All-Elemental DMG much stronger.

While it's too soon to theorycraft everything about her when her numbers are subject to change, it's still worth revealing to readers what has been leaked thus far.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal more about Kirara's gameplay

The above Tweet reveals Kirara's name card and gameplay details. Her secondary stat appears to be HP%, based on the above Genshin Impact leak. Kirara's Elemental Skill does the following:

Press: Deals Dendro DMG and creates a Dendro shield that absorbs damage based on her Max HP.

Deals Dendro DMG and creates a Dendro shield that absorbs damage based on her Max HP. Hold: Creates a shield and enters a state known as Urgent Neko Parcel.

Creates a shield and enters a state known as Urgent Neko Parcel. Urgent Neko Parcel: Does Dendro DMG to anybody she bumps into once per 0.5 seconds. Her movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power are all buffed. If the duration ends or the user uses the Elemental Skill again, she will deal AOE Dendro DMG. This state lasts for ten seconds but can be canceled early by sprinting or canceling climbing.

Current Genshin Impact leaks indicate that the shield lasts 12 seconds, and the cooldown for this Elemental Skill ranges from eight to 12 seconds.

A close-up of the leaked name card and base stats (Image via Mero)

Kirara's Elemental Burst is much more straightforward by comparison. It merely does AOE Dendro DMG before exploding into Cat Grass Cardamoms, which can then explode for more Dendro DMG. The cooldown on this ability is 15 seconds, and the Cat Grass Cardamoms last for 12 seconds.

It takes 60 Energy to use her Elemental Burst based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Leaked Passives and Constellations

Her three Passives were revealed to be:

Bewitching, Betwitching Tails: If she's in the Urgent Neko Parcel state, every hit will give a stack of Reinforced Packaging once every 0.5 seconds. All stacks will create one shield once Urgent Neko Parcel ends, which each shield only absorbing 20% of what they usually would take. If she already has a shield, then its duration will reset.

If she's in the Urgent Neko Parcel state, every hit will give a stack of Reinforced Packaging once every 0.5 seconds. All stacks will create one shield once Urgent Neko Parcel ends, which each shield only absorbing 20% of what they usually would take. If she already has a shield, then its duration will reset. Timely Bedazzlement: All 1,000 Max HP, she has increased her Elemental Skill DMG by 0.4% and Elemental Burst DMG by 0.3%.

All 1,000 Max HP, she has increased her Elemental Skill DMG by 0.4% and Elemental Burst DMG by 0.3%. Cat's Creeping Carriage: Animals who produce Fowl, Raw Meat, or Chilled Meat cannot be startled when the player approaches them.

Here are her Constellations, as per the latest Genshin Impact leaks:

C1: Every 8,000 Max HP she has lets her create an extra Cat Grass Cardamom from her Elemental Burst. Up to four extra Cat Grass Cardamoms can be made.

Every 8,000 Max HP she has lets her create an extra Cat Grass Cardamom from her Elemental Burst. Up to four extra Cat Grass Cardamoms can be made. C2: When she's in the Urgent Neko Parcel state, she gives allies a shield of 40% that her normal Elemental Skill's shield can make. This Critical Transport Shield lasts 12 seconds and can be made on a character one every ten seconds.

When she's in the Urgent Neko Parcel state, she gives allies a shield of 40% that her normal Elemental Skill's shield can make. This Critical Transport Shield lasts 12 seconds and can be made on a character one every ten seconds. C3: +3 Elemental Skill Level

+3 Elemental Skill Level C4: Any active character with her shields who hit a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks will have Kirara make a coordinated attack with her Small Cat Grass Cardamoms to deal 200% of her ATK as Dendro DMG (this count as Elemental Burst DMG). This can happen once every 3.8 seconds.

Any active character with her shields who hit a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks will have Kirara make a coordinated attack with her Small Cat Grass Cardamoms to deal 200% of her ATK as Dendro DMG (this count as Elemental Burst DMG). This can happen once every 3.8 seconds. C5: +3 Elemental Burst DMG

+3 Elemental Burst DMG C6: All allies get a 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus within 15 seconds of Kirara using her Elemental Skill or Burst.

These Genshin Impact leaks were revealed long before gameplay footage of this character came out.

