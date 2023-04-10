Genshin Impact reveals Kirara: New character release date, element, and rarity

Kirara, formerly known as Momoka, is turning out to be quite popular within the Genshin Impact community. The upcoming character has gone through numerous changes over the last few months, confusing both general players and data miners alike. However, with v3.6 being close to official release, details on the upcoming character are slowly becoming concrete.

Over time, Kirara has been revealed to be a 4-star character from Inazuma, wielding a Sword and using the Dendro element. Although previous leaks speculated that she would be a Geo 5-star Bow wielder, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. With the recent reveal of the character from HoYoverse, it has now been confirmed that Kirara will be a 4-star Dendro Sword character, with her kit yet to be announced. Following previous releases, players can expect Genshin Impact 3.7 to be released on May 24 at 11:00 am UTC +8.

Additional details about Kirara in the upcoming Genshin Impact v3.7

It has been quite a while since HoYoverse released a character from the Land of Thunder. However, with the release of Sumeru and Dendro, the possibility of brand new characters emerging from other regions has been rather high. A prime example is Baizhu from Liyue, who will be the primary 5-star featured character in this update.

Similarly, Kirara seems to be the new name that has been surfacing on the internet and the Genshin Impact community. Following various leaks, it has been revealed that she'll be arriving with v3.7, alongside multiple reruns. Her official design and gacha splash art recently showcased her model in-game, alongside her attire. This tweet from the official Genshin Impact Twitter account should provide more clarity.

Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express



#GenshinImpact Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the EavesGold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the EavesGold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express#GenshinImpact https://t.co/xgBaxeN5DL

Similar to multiple characters that have been teased before, Kirara has been described as "Cat Upon the Eaves" and "Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express." As mentioned earlier, her vision will be Dendro, and her constellation name will be "Arcella." Her attire and model broadly resemble that of Pardofelis from Honkai Impact 3rd.

HoYoverse followed up their official reveal with yet another tweet, where they stated the following quote that briefly describes her mental characteristics:

"She's an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper 'you're gonna be late' in her ear while she's asleep, and she'll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield."

Interestingly, Kirara appears to have human ears despite being half-cat and half-human, which isn't so rare amongst different catgirl characters in anime and video games. Players can expect relevant details on her kit starting later this week, as the v3.7 beta becomes accessible to select players.

Players should note that additional leaks of Genshin Impact v3.7 state that there will be four 5-star reruns in total, including Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Yoimiya, and Kaedehara Kazuha.

