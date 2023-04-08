Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: All 4 character banners and patch release date for all regions

As Genshin Impact fans eagerly await the official release of the 3.6 update, credible sources are already circulating leaks about the next major update, version 3.7. Based on recent early leaks, the upcoming banners will feature four powerful and versatile rerun characters. Here's the list of 5-star characters that were mentioned in these leaks:

Alhaitham

Yae Miko

Kaedehara Kazuha

Yoimiya

Furthermore, previous leaks have confirmed that gamers will return to the region of Inazuma in Genshin Impact 3.7 to participate in the highly anticipated festival. So, it certainly makes a lot of sense for so many Inazuman characters to make a return to the limited banners. Kirara, a brand new 4-star Dendro character, is expected to debut in this version as well. This article will cover everything about the new 3.7 banner leak and version release date for all regions.

Genshin Impact: Release date for version 3.7 and early banner leaks

2Randoms🥐⚖️ @bampobodys



3.4/ 18 January/23

3.5/ 1 March/23

3.6/ 12 April/23

3.7/ 24 May/23

3.8/ 5 july/23

4.0/ 16 August/23

4.1/ 27 September/23

4.2/ 8 November/23

4.3/ 20 December/23



(These are just speculations,not a leak)



lmpact #Genshin So this is Genshin impact future updates3.4/ 18 January/233.5/ 1 March/233.6/ 12 April/233.7/ 24 May/233.8/ 5 july/234.0/ 16 August/234.1/ 27 September/234.2/ 8 November/234.3/ 20 December/23(These are just speculations,not a leak) #Genshin lmpact #genshintwt So this is Genshin impact future updates3.4/ 18 January/233.5/ 1 March/233.6/ 12 April/233.7/ 24 May/233.8/ 5 july/234.0/ 16 August/234.1/ 27 September/234.2/ 8 November/234.3/ 20 December/23(These are just speculations,not a leak)#Genshinlmpact #genshintwt #Genshin

With a few exceptions, HoYoverse officials have always followed the 42 days or six-week cycle for the release of their version updates. Considering that patch 3.6 follows the same update cycle without any delays, it can be safely predicted that Genshin Impact 3.7 will officially launch on May 24, 2023. Here's a list of relevant regions with their release dates:

American Regions: May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023 European Regions: May 24,2023

May 24,2023 Asian Regions: May 24, 2023

As the developers generally release new updates at 11:00 am (UTC+8), the same can be anticipated for the version 3.7 update as well.

Speaking of the new version, new leaks have surfaced on the internet revealing the Event Wish character banner. As such, these are very early leaks that have been flagged as questionable leaks. Since there's no way to confirm their authenticity, players are advised to take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Here are the characters that are rumored to be featured in the upcoming 3.7 banners:

Alhaitham

Kaedehara Kazuha

Yae Miko

Yoimiya

With travelers returning to Inazuma in Genshin Impact 3.7, the information seems valid, with most of the rerun characters originating from the Land of Eternity. If the early leaks are accurate, then this will be Alhaitham's very first rerun.

Additionally, Yae Miko and Kazuha will have their second rerun, whereas Yoimiya will have her third rerun. It should be noted that nothing's currently known about the banner order, so players should be on the lookout for future news for more clarity.

Kirara's leaked model (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of confirmed news, previous leaks have confirmed that Genshin Impact 3.7 will introduce a new 4-star character, Kirara. The upcoming character will have a Dendro vision and will use Sword weapons. Any relevant information about her kit and abilities is yet to be announced or leaked.

Poll : 0 votes