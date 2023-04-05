Genshin Impact 3.7 to 4.0 leaks: Eula rerun, New 4-star, and Kirara character details

As per recent Genshin Impact leaks, it is expected that HoYoverse will release only one new character between version 3.7 and the Fontaine release. Other banners during these updates are all expected to be rerun for units like Eula. If the leaks turn out to be true, it could be a good opportunity for all Genshin Impact players to get their favorite characters if they happen to return.

Fans can also expect another new Dendro unit called Kirara before they reach the Nation of Justice.

A new 4-star Dendro is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 3.7, as per leaks

Genshin Impact is expected to release at least four more updates before travelers finally head to Fontaine, including version 3.6. Based on leaks provided by HoyoverseJapan, it is speculated that the next new unit will be a female 4-star named Kirara, who has Dendro vision. She is expected to be released in the v3.7 update and the same has also been confirmed by SYP, which is one of the most reliable forums in the community.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.5 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos There seems to be some confusion, so we'll try to clear a few things up.



According to current information:



Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl

4✰ Dendro Sword

3.7 est release date



Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl

4✰ Dendro Sword

3.7 est release date

Previously reported as 5✰ Geo, with some leaks mentioning her as a Bow user. These are incorrect.

Mero @merlin_impact I want to apologize. My last tweet was incorrect.



Momoka is not geo, she is a dendro.

Momoka is not geo, she is a dendro.

Also she is 4*

Up until recently, it was believed that Kirara's true name was Momoka and she was previously speculated to be a 5-star Geo character.

However, new information from various trusted sources reveals that the new character hails from Inazuma and is a 4-star Dendro character. She is believed to be a sword user.

Kirara's leaked body model (Image via HoYoverse)

The media above is a leaked image of Kirara from several angles. She can be seen wearing a Geo vision on the right side of her waist, however, it is believed that it will be changed to Dendro before her official release.

Eula might get a rerun in version 3.8

Eula's last rerun was over a year ago (Image via HoYoverse)

It has been well over a year since Eula was featured on the Even Wish banner. Her last rerun banner was in version 2.3, which coincidently was also her only rerun since her release. Many fans initially expected her to return in Genshin Impact 3.5, but HoYoverse had some other plans.

New leaks now suggest that Eula could finally get her long-awaited rerun in version 3.8. The said update is expected to be released on July 2, 2023, so fans will need to wait a couple more months for official confirmation.

Two new characters will be released in Genshin Impact 4.0, as per leaks

Leaked image of Hydro Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the current story's progress in the game, the Traveler's next destination is the Nation of Justice, Fontaine, which is also the land where the Hydro Archon lives. The region will be released in version 4.0, and it is speculated that HoYoverse might release two new characters in the same patch.

While their names, rarity, and vision are yet to be confirmed, it can be assumed that at least one of them will likely be a 5-star since it is the first update of Fontaine.

