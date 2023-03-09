Genshin Impact might release a new 5-star Geo character from Inazuma in its upcoming update. Based on recent leaks, the new unit is called Momoka, and there is a possibility that she could also be added to the Standard Wish banner. For the longest time, Genshin Impact players have wished for a 5-star permanent Geo character, which may come true soon.

The leaks also included images of the new unit, revealing her possible visual designs from different angles. While HoYoverse is yet to announce new characters from Inazuma, it is believed that Momoka will be released in Genshin Impact 3.7.

Here is everything to know about the potential upcoming character.

New Geo catgirl called Momoka set to be released in Genshin Impact 3.7, as per leaks

A recent batch of Genshin Impact leaks has revealed that developers might soon release a brand-new character from Inazuma. It is speculated that the new supposed unit is a female nekomata, a type of cat youkai, and her name is Momoka.

Leakers also believe she is related to the Asase Shrine on Inazuma's Seirai Island. If someone were to make a comparison, her existence is similar to Yae Miko's, who is also a youkai and a kitsune (fox).

The above post showcases her leaked designs from several angles. At first glance, it may look like she has the body of a normal human, but upon closer inspection, one can see that she has cat paws for her feet. Some players have also argued that her tail is fake, but a reliable leaker, Kuroo, states it is real.

Yukizero is one of the most trusted leakers in the Genshin Impact community, and they previously revealed that the new Geo catgirl is likely to be a 5-star. Some old leaks also stated that Momoka might be later added to the Standard Wish banner.

Players were upset when they learned that HoYoverse would make Dehya a permanent character before a 5-star Geo, so this may come as good news for them.

As mentioned, Momoka is speculated to be released in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. It is unclear, however, whether the developers will feature her in the first or second phase. Assuming everything goes as planned, she could be released on the following dates depending on the phases:

First phase: May 24, 2023

Second phase: June 14, 2023

The dates are estimated based on the six-week schedule for each version update.

Based on leaks, Momoka will be a Geo shielder

Mero @merlin_impact Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.



Momoka is Geo sword user.

Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).



E - shield, has tap and press versions Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.Momoka is Geo sword user.Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).E - shield, has tap and press versions

Another leaker, Mero, also revealed Momoka's potential kit. Based on the information, she may be a new Sword user, and her main role will be of a shielder. If the leaks are accurate, she could possibly become the third Geo character with a shield.

It seems her Elemental Skill has two different versions, similar to Zhongli, to which many fans have expressed their disappointment because her kit isn't "original." Since the v3.7 beta has not yet begun, players cannot view her gameplay or full kit, so it is too soon to say anything.

