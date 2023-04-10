HoYoverse has just revealed a brand new character named Kirara, who is set to arrive in the game with the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update. There have been quite a few leaks already, and the community is quite excited. The patch is expected to go live on May 24, 2023.

The Genshin Impact 3.7 update will likely celebrate a major festival in Inazuma. Some leaks have also revealed the names of the characters that are likely to get rerun banners with the patch.

HoYoverse reveals a new Dendro character Kirara for Genshin Impact 3.7 release

Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express



HoYoverse has officially announced Dendro character Kirara for Genshin Impact 3.7. Based on the posts made by the developers on the official Twitter page, she is a nekomata or a cat youkai, which is equivalent to spirits in the West. Her existence is somewhat similar to Yae Miko's, who is also a youkai.

The developers are yet to reveal Kirara's rarity and her weapon type. However, based on some previous leaks, it is believed that she will likely be a 4-star character and use a Sword.

Depending on the phase, Kirara will be released on one of the following dates:

First phase - May 24, 2023

Second phase - June 14, 2023

Based on the little information provided by HoYoverse, one can assume that Kirara works for the Komaniya Express as a courier girl and the name of her constellation is Arcella.

Leaks reveal Alhaitham and Kazuha may get reruns in Genshin Impact 3.7

A recent Genshin Impact leak has revealed potential characters for rerun banners in the upcoming version 3.7 update:

First half: Alhaitham and Yae Miko

Second half: Kazuha and Yoimiya

It is speculated that Alhaitham could return in v3.7 with his first rerun, alongside Yae Miko. The former was released in v3.4, so some fans are still skeptical about him getting another banner so soon.

Meanwhile, Kazuha is also expected to get his second rerun in the second phase of v3.7. He is one of the most popular characters in the game, and fans have been waiting for the news of his return.

The final character who is speculated to get a rerun is also from Inazuma. If the leaks are accurate, Yoimiya could get her third rerun and feature alongside Kazuha.

Yoimiya could get a new Story Quest. (image via Team China)

The upcoming version 3.7 update may also see the developers releasing another Story Quest act for Yoimiya. This could potentially make her the first character who is not an Archon to get a second chapter in her Story Quest, and it would also make sense for her to get a rerun in the upcoming update.

