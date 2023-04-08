New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online, which revealed interesting news about the character banners in Version 3.7. It is speculated that the upcoming patch will bring back some of the most popular units, including Kaedehara Kazuha and Yae Miko.

Based on previous leaks, it is speculated that the upcoming update will likely celebrate a major event in the Land of Eternity, so it makes sense for Inazuman entities to come back. Some trusted leakers have also suggested that there will be no new characters besides Kirara until the Fontaine update.

Since each Version update runs for 42 days or six weeks, the v3.7 patch is expected to be released on May 24, 2023. An official confirmation will be made on the Special Program, which is expected to be conducted on or around May 12, 2023.

Here's everything that Genshin Impact fans need to know about the banners in version 3.7. It must be noted that the following information is based on leaks and is, therefore, subject to change.

Alhaitham and Kazuha might get a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7, as per the leaks

Xwides Impact @Xwides



Первая половина: Аль-Хайтам и Яэ Мико

Вторая половина: Казуха и Йоимия



Сомнительный инсайдер, ранее верно сливший баннеры Бай Чжу и Гань Юй в 3.6. За его слова уже поручились несколько надежных инсайдеров. Будьте готовы к изменениям.



#GenshinImpact Баннеры патча 3.7Первая половина: Аль-Хайтам и Яэ МикоВторая половина: Казуха и ЙоимияСомнительный инсайдер, ранее верно сливший баннеры Бай Чжу и Гань Юй в 3.6. За его слова уже поручились несколько надежных инсайдеров. Будьте готовы к изменениям. Баннеры патча 3.7 Первая половина: Аль-Хайтам и Яэ Мико Вторая половина: Казуха и ЙоимияСомнительный инсайдер, ранее верно сливший баннеры Бай Чжу и Гань Юй в 3.6. За его слова уже поручились несколько надежных инсайдеров. Будьте готовы к изменениям.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/9RRP3s0Apr

The above leak was posted on Twitter by Xwides, which revealed the names of four characters that are likely to receive rerun banners in Genshin Impact 3.7:

First half: Alhaitham and Yae Miko

Second half: Kazuha and Yoimiya

If the leaks are accurate, then Alhaitham could get a banner in Version 3.7. This could potentially be his first rerun since his release. Meanwhile, it is speculated that Yae Miko might also return with her second banner in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 alongside Alhaitham.

Kazuha might return in Genshin Impact 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, fans might see the comeback of a very popular character in the game, Kaedehara Kazuha. He is a five-star Anemo and an exceptional support unit that is wanted by nearly every Genshin Impact player. Kazuha was last featured in version 2.8's banners, and many fans have been waiting for the news of his return. It is believed that he will likely be available in the second phase of Version 3.7.

At the same time, it is speculated that Yoimiya might also receive another rerun banner alongside Kazuha. Interestingly, a recent leak revealed that she will likely get a second Story Quest in the same update, so it would make sense for her to return.

Kirara's leaked character model (Image via HoYoverse)

Another entity that is speculated to be Genshin Impact 3.7 banners is a four-star unit from Inazuma named Kirara. She is believed to be a Dendro character and uses a Sword as a weapon.

Poll : 0 votes