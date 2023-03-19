The Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup for the Genshin Impact 3.5 update has finally been reset, and it now features some new enemies. This includes the Cryo Abyss Herald and Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax. Many fans have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the fresh lineup due to Setekh Wenut's presence in the abyss' final chamber. However, this entity did not stop gamers from clearing all the floors.

Over 120,000 players have submitted their data for a survey that revealed the usage rates of Genshin Impact characters and teams in the new Spiral Abyss cycle. Do note that the usage rate depends on how many players own the characters they used in the abyss to clear Floor 12.

Ayaka Freeze teams dominated the second half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact

4) Hu Tao + Yelan + Xingqiu + Zhongli

Hu Tao vape team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 27.1%

27.1% First half pick rate: 92%

92% Second half pick rate: 8%

The first halves of all three Floor 12 chambers have a couple of enemies that are weak against Pyro, so it is no surprise that Hu Tao's vaporize team with Yelan, and Xingqiu was one of the most used lineups in the Spiral Abyss.

3) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Rational team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 28.3%

28.3% First half pick rate: 98%

98% Second half pick rate: 2%

The Raiden National Team, also known as the Rational Team, continues to be one of the most powerful squads in Genshin Impact. It mostly consists of four-star units that are really easy to get, which makes this one a rather accessible lineup as well.

2) Tartaglia + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 30.5%

30.5% First half pick rate: 79%

79% Second half pick rate: 21%

Targalia, better known as Childe, is one of the best main DPS units in Genshin Impact. His version of the International Team with Kazuha, Bennett, and Xiangling is among the most powerful squads in the game. This notion is bolstered by the fact that this team had the highest usage rate in the previous Spiral Abyss cycle.

1) Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe

Ayaka freeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 38%

38% First half pick rate: 0%

0% Second half pick rate: 100%

The Freeze team consisting of Ayaka, Kokomi, Kazuha, and Shenhe absolutely dominated the Spiral Abyss, and even the new Black Serpent Knight was rendered useless against them. Interestingly, this team was one of the only few that had a 100% usage rate in the second half of Floor 12.

Bennett was the most popular choice in Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss

5) Xingqiu - 71.5%

Xingqiu is the second most used 4-star unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is one of the best four-star Hydro characters in Genshin Impact and was part of many lineups that cleared Floor 12 with ease, including Hu Tao Vaporize and Raiden National Teams.

4) Raiden Shogun - 73.9%

Raiden Shogun is one of the most powerful units (Image via HoYoverse)

With a usage rate of 73.9%, Raiden Shogun ranked fourth in the list of most used characters in Spiral Abyss. Thanks to her powerful Elemental Burst that nukes everything in her path and amazing support units, this character's National Team was also one of the most used ones.

3) Yelan - 79.9%

Yelan was ranked third (Image via HoYoverse)

It should be no surprise that Yelan saw a nearly 80% usage rate on the final floor of Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. She is one of the most formidable Hydro sub-DPS characters in this gacha title and is essentially a superior version of Xingqiu in terms of damage.

2) Nahida - 82.1%

Nahida drops one rank (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida maintained her number one spot on the list of most used Genshin Impact characters in the previous Spiral Abyss cycles. It may come as a surprise to many fans that she's dropped one rank. Nevertheless, the God of Wisdom is one of the only two units that had a usage rate above 80%.

1) Bennett - 87.4%

Bennett had the highest usage rate (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being a four-star character, Bennett was the most popular choice in Genshin's Spiral Abyss, even overtaking Nahida. He was part of many teams that cleared the final floor with flying colors.

