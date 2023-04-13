Genshin Impact Nahida teams guide: DPS, support, and strongest comps

Genshin Impact's beloved Archons is back, with Nahida available in her rate-up banner alongside Nilou. Following the arrival of Dendro in the game, players have been looking to use older characters. The reactions tied to the new element have helped bring in a new meta, providing various support to DPS characters, including damage buffs and elemental reactions.

Nahida, being the Archon of Dendro, excels in supporting her party members and allies in many ways. She can tackle the toughest enemies in the game with different artifact sets and weapons, alongside party synergies and passive talents.

The following article will guide you through the best Nahida teams for optimal results in Genshin Impact.

Best Nahida team comps and synergies in Genshin Impact (2023)

1) Bloom

Bloom reaction occurs when the Dendro element reacts with Hydro and creates seeds that can be further used to deal damage in AOE. While this can damage your on-field characters, the focus is on keeping a healer and building the team around only Dendro and Hydro characters.

Using any other element will lead to different reactions, which can further reduce the intended damage with the builds.

The teams with the best Bloom reactions while keeping Nahida are as follows:

Nahida (Dendro and elemental mastery).

Kokomi (Hydro and healer).

Nilou (Hydro and DPS).

Collei/ Traveller (Dendro AOE).

However, since some of the aforementioned characters are obtainable only via gacha, the following team can be easily formed using affordable units:

Nahida (Dendro and elemental mastery).

Yaoyao (Dendro and healer).

Xinqiu (Hydro, DPS, and healer; needs 200%+ ER).

Mona (Hydro and AOE).

F2p team for Bloom reactions (Image via HoYoverse)

The loop here is to apply Dendro using Nahida, followed by a reaction with Hydro to form seeds. Nahida's elemental skill stays for 25 seconds, allowing you to form as many Dendro seeds as possible. The primary sources of damage here are the seeds, Nilou in the first team and Xinqiu in the second.

2) Hyperbloom

Hyperblooms can be activated after you spawn in seeds with Bloom and then apply Electro on them. The reaction of Hyperbloom can be identified when a Dendro bloom seed launches itself onto the enemy.

However, it is important to note that the Electro unit in any Hyperbloom team should have high elemental mastery alongside the Dendro unit.

The best Nahida teams for Hyperbloom are as follows:

Nahida (Dendro and elemental mastery).

Yelan (Hydro and DPS).

Yae Miko (Electro, AOE, and DPS).

Kokomi (Hydro and healer).

Yelan with her weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

For a more F2P approach, the following team can be used:

Nahida (Dendro and elemental mastery).

Lisa (Electro and AOE).

Xinqiu (Hydro).

Barbara (Hydro and healer).

F2p party for Hyperbloom (Image via Genshin Impact)

The loop will remain the same while forming Dendro seeds, followed by an Electro unit activating the Hyperbloom reaction.

3) Aggravate

Forming an Aggravate reaction with Dendro leads to a significant increase in Electro damage. This specific elemental reaction is useful for Electro DPS characters, including all types of 4 and 5 stars.

To activate it, you will first need to trigger Quicken by combining Dendro with Electro. Applying Electro again can form an Aggravate reaction.

The best Aggravate teams with Nahida are as follows:

Nahida (Dendro and elemental mastery).

Raiden Shogun (Battery and Electro DPS).

Kujou Sara (Buffer and Electro).

Kuki Shinobu (Electro and healer).

Raiden Shogun with Engulfing Lightning (Image via Genshin Impact)

For a more F2P approach, here is another team you can build Nahida around:

Nahida (Dendro and elemental mastery).

Fischl (Battery and Electro).

Yaoyao (Dendro and healer).

Keqing (Electro and DPS).

As mentioned earlier, combining Dendro and Electro leads to a Quicken reaction. However, applying further Electro will activate Aggravate. Note that "Aggravate" allows any Electro attack to deal increased damage based on a character's elemental mastery.

F2p Aggravate team for Nahida (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, in the first team mentioned above, you can use the standard ER Raiden Shogun with a c6 Kujou Sara.

