Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Kirara gameplay, abilities, unique skills, and all details

Kirara is shaping up to be quite the unique character in Genshin Impact 3.7. According to the latest leaks, she's a Dendro shielder with a brand new mobility ability. Several gameplay videos exist, meaning Travelers can personally witness what this 4-star Dendro Sword user brings to the table. There are also plenty of text leaks in the form of datamines to cover in this article.

It is vital to mention that everything leaked about Kirara in Genshin Impact 3.7 is subject to change. Many characters undergo some minor alterations between the beta and final versions of the game, so it should be no different with this new unit. The videos can be seen in the following sections of this leak roundup.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks reveal new Kirara gameplay

Most of Kirara's gameplay abilities and animations can be seen in the above Genshin Impact 3.7 leak. The parts that might interest players would be the Elemental Skill and Burst. Here is a brief summary of what they do:

Elemental Skill (Press): Does Dendro DMG and creates a shield scaling off her Max HP.

Does Dendro DMG and creates a shield scaling off her Max HP. Elemental Skill (Hold): Creates a shield and enters her in Urgent Neko Parcel. This state allows her to deal Dendro DMG when bumping into enemies once every 0.5 seconds. Her movement and climbing speed, jumping power, and climbing Stamina Consumption are all increased in this state.

Creates a shield and enters her in Urgent Neko Parcel. This state allows her to deal Dendro DMG when bumping into enemies once every 0.5 seconds. Her movement and climbing speed, jumping power, and climbing Stamina Consumption are all increased in this state. Elemental Burst: Creates several little Cat Grass Cardamoms that can explode to deal Dendro DMG.

Her Elemental Skill has a cooldown ranging from eight to 12 seconds. Its shield lasts for 12 seconds, while Urgent Neko Parcel can last up to ten seconds. Kirara's Elemental Burst costs 60 Energy and has a cooldown of 15 seconds. The Cat Grass Cardamoms last for 12 seconds.

Her Urgent Neko Parcel state doesn't last long in water. Hence, Travelers shouldn't try to use it to cross lakes as they could try with Ayaka or Mona's Alternate Sprints. On a related note, the second video leak featuring this box shown above includes how players can climb with it.

It's noticeably faster than just regular climbing, which could make Kirara valuable to players in Genshin Impact 3.7 and beyond for exploration.

Kirara's Constellations can be seen in the Genshin Impact 3.7 leak shown above. Players are encouraged to maximize this character's HP to make her create more Cat Grass Cardamoms and stronger shields.

This character's fourth Constellation uses her ATK stat to deal damage, so ATK is still important to her. Likewise, her C6 gives the entire team 12% All Elemental DMG within 15 seconds of her using an Elemental Skill or Burst.

Her leaked Passives (Image via Honey Hunter)

Other Genshin Impact 3.7 datamines reveal that Kirara having extra HP would increase the damage of her Elemental Skill and Burst. Besides that, players are encouraged to ram into foes with Urgent Neko Pacel to create additional shields or stack current ones. Just remember that all the numbers shown in these leaks are subject to change and have not been finalized yet.

Character model

Travelers interested in looking at still images of Kirara's render can consult with the above tweet that shows off several different angles of her model. This could be useful for cosplayers or people interested in creating fan art. Her design hasn't changed much since the pre-Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks, with the most obvious exception being that she has a Dendro Vision rather than a Geo one.

This character is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 3.7, although no current details about which banners she will be on are known.

Poll : 0 votes