Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream codes: How to redeem 300 Primogems

Genshin Impact 3.7's special program has revealed much new information regarding the upcoming content. While players will get a brand new character to try out, the next update will also provide a flagship event for many Primogems. Typically, with each passing update, the community inches closer to the next big region, named Fontaine.

Similar to any other updates in the game, v3.7 has also received multiple reveals via an official special program. From new weapons to flagship events and even reruns banners, Genshin Impact still has much to offer as an ongoing live service Gacha title. Additionally, there are 300 Primogems lined up for everyone as well.

The following article will list the three codes revealed within the v3.7 live stream of Genshin Impact and how to redeem them in-game and via the official website.

How to redeem Genshin Impact v3.7 special program codes via different sources

The redemption codes that have been revealed in Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream are as follows:

XT82F8JZS4TR: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

2SRKFQ2YSMVV: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Hit.

5A92W9JZBLCH: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

As mentioned above, each code grants 100 Primogems upon redeeming them, alongside additional materials, including Mora, Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wit. Now, players should note that there are multiple ways to redeem Primogem codes in Genshin Impact, both in-game and via HoYoverse's official website.

The following steps will showcase every step required to redeem the aforementioned codes in-game:

Launch the game and load it via your created character on a server.

Open the in-game Paimon Menu, which is your main menu.

Head to Settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab located at the very bottom.

Click on Redeem Code under the Accounts section.

Paste a code provided during the live stream and click on Redeem.

The rewards tied to your pasted code will be sent via in-game email.

In-game code redemption settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

To redeem the same codes from HoYoverse's official website, the following steps should help:

Head to this link to open the code redemption page.

Log in using your credentials.

Select the region in which you play.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says Enter Redemption Code.

Click on Redeem.

Code redemption page within HoYoverse's official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The means of acquiring the rewards should be the same on all platforms: head within the in-game email and look for the rewards. Please note that you have a 12-hour window starting from the live stream ends, after which the codes, as mentioned earlier, will expire forever.

To redeem livestream codes, complete the "Unexpected Power in Prologue: Act I: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind" Archon Quest, the exact requirement for unlocking your in-game email.

What to expect with v3.7?

Genshin Impact's upcoming installment will feature multiple short events alongside one major flagship event, like any other updates. Characters such as Al Haitham, Yoimiya, Kazuha, and Yae Miko are expected to make a rerun alongside a brand new 4-star character called Kirara.

The scheduled release date for v3.7 is May 24, following a 5-hour maintenance.

