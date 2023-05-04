Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Upcoming banners, major content, and new 4-star character

HoYoverse has already announced that it will release a new four-star unit called Kirara in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.7 update, which is expected to go live on May 24, 2023. The developers are yet to reveal any characters that will get a rerun. However, several leaks have revealed potential upcoming banners for the game's next update.

This unofficial information also hints at some events and other permanent content, including a new Story Quest sequel and a Hangout Event series that could be added to the upcoming update. Here's everything that fans need to know about Genshin Impact 3.7.

New Dendro unit and other leaked content for Genshin Impact 3.7

New character - Kirara

#GenshinImpact Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the EavesGold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express

Kirara is an upcoming four-star Dendro character from Inazuma and will be released in the next Genshin Impact update. Based on the leaks, she is speculated to be a Sword unit. The developers are yet to confirm if she will be available in the first or second phase.

The above post shows what is speculated to be Kirara's name card that can be obtained after raising her Companionship Level to 10.

Expected rerun banners

A reliable leaker named HutaoLover77 recently leaked all the characters that are expected to get a rerun in the version 3.7 patch.

If these leaks turn out to be true, then fans can expect the following characters to feature on the upcoming banners:

Phase I

Yae Miko (five-star)

Yoimiya (five-star)

Chongyun (four-star)

Yun Jin (four-star)

Kirara (four-star)

Phase II

Alhaitham (five-star)

Kaedahara Kazuha (five-star)

Yaoyao (four-star)

Xiangling (four-star)

Shikanoin Heizou (four-star)

Both Yae Miko and Yoimiya are speculated to appear in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7, along with Kirara. If this happens, it will make the latter only the second female character to receive four total banners. Furthermore, Alhaitham and Kazuha are expected to be in the second phase. This could be the former's first-ever rerun.

Each phase will last 21 days or three weeks. The first one is expected to begin on May 24, 2023, and the second should to start on June 14, 2023.

Permanent content

Another exciting piece of news for Genshin Impact fans is that a leak revealed that Yoimiya might get another Story Quest Act, which would also explain why she is expected to get a rerun. This could also make her the first and only character, excluding the Archons, with a Story Quest sequel.

Furthermore, Kaveh is also expected to receive his own Hangout Event. He is a new four-star Dendro unit that was recently released in the second phase of version 3.6, so it is pretty early for him to get a quest series.

Events

Leaked images of the Flagship event in version 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

More leaked images from the version 3.7 event (Image via HoYoverse)

Several images recently surfaced online, which are speculated to be screenshots from the Flagship event in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. The two above are among them.

While the name of the event is still unknown, the leaked media revealed that Travelers will likely travel to all four regions — from Mondstadt to Sumeru — and meet a ton of characters. This includes Raiden Shogun and Hu Tao.

Here is a list of three other events that are expected to be in the upcoming v3.7 patch:

Fayz Trials

Divine Ingenuity

Legend of the Vagabond Sword

It should be noted that all the above-mentioned events are reruns and not new ones. None of this content — excluding Kirara's release — has been confirmed by HoYoverse, so everything is subject to change. Official announcements about the upcoming v3.7 patch are expected to be offered during the Special Program, which is expected to be held on or around May 13, 2023.

