Genshin Impact 3.7 banners and rerun schedule leaks

The upcoming version 3.7 update of Genshin Impact is expected to be released on May 24, 2023. HoYoverse has already announced that they are going to add a new character to the game called Kirara. Although the developers are yet to reveal her weapon type and rarity, they have confirmed that she is a Dendro unit from the Nation of Eternity, Inazuma.

A recent leak has also revealed some of the most popular characters in the game that might return in the Genshin Impact 3.7 patch, including Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming version 3.7 update. Note that the following information is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Leaks reveal Alhaitham and Kazuha will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7

Based on the latest leak by Team China, Alhaitham is expected to get his first rerun in phase one of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update. At the same time, you might also see Kazuha get a banner in the same patch. He is a 5-star Anemo character that was released back in June 2021. Despite being one of the most popular characters in the game, he has received only one rerun and players have been waiting for news about his possible return.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the new upcoming Dendro character, Kirara, will likely be a 4-star unit and HoYoverse will release her in the second phase of version 3.7. Although her weapon of choice is yet to be revealed, many leaks have suggested that she will likely be a Sword user.

Yoimiya might get a rerun in version 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, it is believed that Yae Miko will likely get her second rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.7, which is expected to begin on June 14, 2023. At the same time, it is speculated that Yoimiya could also get another banner alongside Miko.

Interestingly, another recent leak revealed that Yoimiya could potentially get a second Story Quest chapter, which would make her the first character other than the Archon to get a Story Quest sequel. If the leak about her quest is accurate, then it is understandable why she could be expected to get a rerun banner.

Other Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks

Leaked images of the main event in version 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

More leaked images from the version 3.7 main event (Image via HoYoverse)

Some recent leaks have revealed that there will be a major Inazuma event in the upcoming v3.7 update, and the images above are some of the leaked screenshots from the same. It is speculated that many players will be traveling across all four nations during the event and will meet a lot of characters along the way.

