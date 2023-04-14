Genshin Impact Kirara materials guide: Ascension, talents and weekly drops list

Kirara is a new 4-star character set to arrive in the Genshin Impact 3.7 banner, with players eagerly anticipating her debut. To prepare for her arrival, it's essential to know what materials are required to ascend and level up her talents. Thanks to recent leaks, players can plan ahead to ensure they have everything they need to power up Kirara as soon as possible.

In this guide, we'll look at all the materials required for Kirara's ascension, talent level-up, and weekly drops list. With this information, players can be fully prepared to maximize Kirara's unique abilities.

Genshin Impact guide to Kirara's Ascension and Talent Level-up materials

1) Evergloom Ring

Defeat new overworld boss to collect this (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara will need the Evergloom Ring, a new character ascension material introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Players can fight the new overworld boss called the Iniquitous Baptists located in the Hangeh Afrasuya, near the Gate of Zulqarnain.

Kirara will need 46 Evergloom Rings to ascend to level 90. Since the new boss will drop around 2-3 of these every time, fans will have to fight around 16-23 times.

2) Nagadus Emerald

Dendro bosses in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Like all Dendro characters, Kirara will need Nagadus Emerald for ascension. Players will need to collect the following amount to ascend her to level 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Since the Iniquitous Baptists don't drop this, players must defeat Dendro element overworld bosses-Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

3) Amakumo Fruit

Kirara will need 168 Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact to ascend to level 90. They are a local specialty that can be found on the Seirei Island of Inazuma. Amakumo Fruits grow in groups of two or three on a single stem. They can only be found in the wild on Seirai Island, especially around its namesake Amakumo Peak.

Players can collect roughly 90 Amakumo Fruits in a single day by following this interactive map or any video guide.

4) Common Drops from Specters

Kirara will require a large amount of common resources dropped by specters found across the Inazuma region. These drops are necessary to level up in both ascension and talent. Here's a chart that shows the total amount needed to max up everything:

Common Drops from Specters Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Spectral Husk 18 18 Spectral Heart 30 66 Spectral Nucleus 36 93

Genshin Impact players can also obtain some from the Paimon's bargain shop by exchanging Stardust and Starglitter.

5) Transience Talent Books

Farm this in Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will need to farm Transience talent books from the Violet Court domain in Inazuma. Remember that these can only be collected from the talent domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Here is a list of talent books Kirara will require to max out all three talents:

Teachings of Transience x 9

Guide to Transience x 63

Philosophies of Transience x 114

6) Everamber from Apep weekly boss

Defeat him to collect weekly boss material (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, players will need 18 Everamber dropped by Guardian of Apep's Oasis. Keep in mind that players must complete Nahida's Act II Story Quest: Homecoming to unlock this weekly trounce domain in Genshin Impact.

