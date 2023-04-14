Genshin Impact Kirara materials guide: Ascension, talents and weekly drops list

Kirara is a new 4-star character set to arrive in the Genshin Impact 3.7 banner, with players eagerly anticipating her debut. To prepare for her arrival, it's essential to know what materials are required to ascend and level up her talents. Thanks to recent leaks, players can plan ahead to ensure they have everything they need to power up Kirara as soon as possible.
In this guide, we'll look at all the materials required for Kirara's ascension, talent level-up, and weekly drops list. With this information, players can be fully prepared to maximize Kirara's unique abilities.
Genshin Impact guide to Kirara's Ascension and Talent Level-up materials
1) Evergloom Ring
Kirara will need the Evergloom Ring, a new character ascension material introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Players can fight the new overworld boss called the Iniquitous Baptists located in the Hangeh Afrasuya, near the Gate of Zulqarnain.
Kirara will need 46 Evergloom Rings to ascend to level 90. Since the new boss will drop around 2-3 of these every time, fans will have to fight around 16-23 times.
2) Nagadus Emerald
Like all Dendro characters, Kirara will need Nagadus Emerald for ascension. Players will need to collect the following amount to ascend her to level 90:
- Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
- Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
Since the Iniquitous Baptists don't drop this, players must defeat Dendro element overworld bosses-Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom.
3) Amakumo Fruit
Kirara will need 168 Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact to ascend to level 90. They are a local specialty that can be found on the Seirei Island of Inazuma. Amakumo Fruits grow in groups of two or three on a single stem. They can only be found in the wild on Seirai Island, especially around its namesake Amakumo Peak.
Players can collect roughly 90 Amakumo Fruits in a single day by following this interactive map or any video guide.
4) Common Drops from Specters
Kirara will require a large amount of common resources dropped by specters found across the Inazuma region. These drops are necessary to level up in both ascension and talent. Here's a chart that shows the total amount needed to max up everything:
Genshin Impact players can also obtain some from the Paimon's bargain shop by exchanging Stardust and Starglitter.
5) Transience Talent Books
Genshin Impact players will need to farm Transience talent books from the Violet Court domain in Inazuma. Remember that these can only be collected from the talent domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Here is a list of talent books Kirara will require to max out all three talents:
- Teachings of Transience x 9
- Guide to Transience x 63
- Philosophies of Transience x 114
6) Everamber from Apep weekly boss
Lastly, players will need 18 Everamber dropped by Guardian of Apep's Oasis. Keep in mind that players must complete Nahida's Act II Story Quest: Homecoming to unlock this weekly trounce domain in Genshin Impact.