Genshin Impact Kirara gameplay leaks: Unique cat transformation, climbing abilities, and elemental skill details

The Genshin Impact community was recently treated to new gameplay leaks showcasing Kirara's unique abilities. Introduced officially through drip marketing, Kirara is confirmed to debut in the upcoming 3.7 banner. Credible leakers have already revealed that she will be a new 4-star Dendro Shielder. The latest gameplay leaks reveal exciting details about her abilities, and players are already theorizing about how she will fit into their teams.

Kirara's unique cat transformation ability will allow her to move quickly across the map, while her climbing skills will give her access to new areas. Here is everything we know so far about Kirara's abilities in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: All about Kirara's cat transformation, climbing mechanics, and more

Kirara is scheduled to debut as a 4-star Sword user in the Genshin Impact 3.7 banner. New leaks, including gameplay footage and write-ups about her kit, have revealed Kirara's showcase.

Her elemental skill, Meow-teor Kick, has both tap and hold versions, as shown in the leaked footage above. For the tap version, Kirara will deal Dendro damage to opponents with her flying kick and create a shield of Safe Transport.

On the other hand, the hold version will have her transform into a special delivery box while creating the shield of Safe Transport, which will be referred to as the Urgent Neko Parcel state. Kirara will gain the following effects in that time frame:

Can crash into enemies to deal Dendro damage every 0.5 seconds.

Movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power increases exponentially.

Climbing stamina consumption also increases.

Using the skill again or when the duration ends, deal a flying kick far more powerful than tap version to deal AoE Dendro damage.

The Urgent Neko Parcel state will last for a maximum of 10 seconds. The cooldown will vary between 8-12 seconds based on how much time is spent in it.

Kirara has a unique climbing ability

The Genshin Impact developers have created a unique climbing ability for Kirara. When in her Urgent Neko Parcel state, she can quickly climb any vertical surface.

Here is leaked gameplay footage that showcases how fast she can climb. Since stamina consumption while climbing in the Urgent Neko Parcel state has been increased, players can continue the activity for a maximum of 10 seconds before the transformation is undone.

