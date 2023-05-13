Best 5-star character to get from Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

Genshin Impact 3.7's banners have been confirmed to feature Yoimiya, Yae Miko, Kazuha, and Alhaitham. These four five-star characters all have a role to play in this game. However, their relevance in the meta wildly differs when they're compared to one another. It's also worth noting that each of their niches varies, meaning some players might prefer to get one of these entities over another since they already might have a certain team comp in mind.

This article will highlight all these five-star units' advantages and why some players should consider getting them. If players aren't interested in any of these characters, they don't have to feel obliged to spend their Primogems on them and Intertwined Fates. Gamers can also save their resources for Fontaine or another patch instead.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why Kazuha is the best 5-star character out of the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

Kazuha is arguably the best 5-star character among Genshin Impact 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Generally speaking, the order of the five-star characters you should prioritize out of Genshin Impact 3.7 banners would be:

Kazuha Alhaitham or Yae Miko (depending on who else you have) The character you didn't pick from #2. Yoimiya

All four options can work, and they have found success in the hardest content of the game: the Spiral Abyss. None of them are bad, but most players can't really get all of these entities. If you had to pick one, then Kazuha is the best option.

He's still a top-tier 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse

Here is why Kazuha's banner in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 will likely be the player's best option:

Usage Rate: He is often one of the most picked characters for the Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

He is often one of the most picked characters for the Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Easy to fit on teams: He is insanely splashable on most teams due to his kit.

He is insanely splashable on most teams due to his kit. Unique Elemental Skill: His Elemental is great for reaching certain Oculi, and it can even be used mid-air.

His Elemental is great for reaching certain Oculi, and it can even be used mid-air. Easy builds: Iron String is craftable, meaning finding a good weapon won't take long.

That's not even mentioning that he's quite easy to use due to the large hitboxes on this character's Elemental Skill and especially his Elemental Burst.

Why some players might want Alhaitham

Definitely a great option for a 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham is another good candidate to consider in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 for the following reasons:

Amazing Dendro reactions: Dendro is currently the most meta element in the game. Being able to utilize it easily is a godsend to a unit's viability.

Dendro is currently the most meta element in the game. Being able to utilize it easily is a godsend to a unit's viability. Fantastic damage: If you need somebody capable of dealing a ton of Dendro-based DMG, then Alhaitham is a good choice.

If you need somebody capable of dealing a ton of Dendro-based DMG, then Alhaitham is a good choice. Not much competition: There aren't many five-star Dendro characters that are better, with the only obvious example of somebody being more useful in the meta being Nahida.

Ultimately, Alhaitham is a great five-star character that players should consider if his strengths are relevant to them.

Why Yae Miko is also a good choice for a 5-star character

Yae Miko is another good 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko will be available in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 and is another amazing five-star character to use for the following reasons:

Extremely easy to use: Placing this entity's auto-aiming totems with her Elemental Skill and detonating them with the Elemental Burst is pretty simple.

Placing this entity's auto-aiming totems with her Elemental Skill and detonating them with the Elemental Burst is pretty simple. Amazing Electro application: If you want somebody who can easily apply Electro to an enemy, then Yae Miko is one of the best choices. This trait is very useful in Hyperbloom or Catalyze teams.

If you want somebody who can easily apply Electro to an enemy, then Yae Miko is one of the best choices. This trait is very useful in Hyperbloom or Catalyze teams. Good range: Her totems can hit foes from a vast distance without you having to do much.

Anybody who wants an easy-to-use five-star character will love Yae Miko.

Why Yoimiya can be a solid option for a 5-star character

Yoimiya is the most niche option when it comes to 5-star characters in the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Yoimiya is nowhere near as meta as the previous options, she does offer some advantages:

Strong single-target damage: If you need good Pyro single-target damage and lack Hu Tao, then Yoimiya will be great for you.

If you need good Pyro single-target damage and lack Hu Tao, then Yoimiya will be great for you. Amazing range: Bow users tend to have a wonderful range on their attacks, and this character is no exception.

Bow users tend to have a wonderful range on their attacks, and this character is no exception. Easy to play for a Bow character: She's not mechanically hard.

Unfortunately, Yoimiya is less valuable in most scenarios compared to Kazuha, Alhaitham, and Yae Miko. Hence, she's the least likely to be recommended in this Genshin Impact 3.7 guide.

